Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed Officials Maintain Calls for More Government Spending to Support Economic Recovery

Federal Reserve officials said the economy was likely to need additional government spending to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points

U.S. stocks fell sharply, extending their turbulent run as hopes for additional fiscal stimulus dimmed, coronavirus cases rose and investors continued to question the valuations of tech stocks. 

 
California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035. 

 
U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Surveys Show

The U.S. economy in September continued its steady recovery from the sharp declines in the second quarter as demand and output strengthened, according to business surveys. But the pace faltered in Europe and Asia, where new infections have led to new restrictions on activity. 

 
SEC Raises Bar For Shareholder Resolutions

Critics say the move would chill corporate democracy by changing the rules for submitting resolutions for a vote at company shareholder meetings. Companies complain about costs caused by gadfly investors. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 40,000

New coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been trending upward for the past week. 

 
United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations. 

 
How Nikola Stock Got Torched by a Short Seller

A report by Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, alleged improprieties that sent the electric-truck startup's shares plunging. Nikola says the report contained "false and misleading statements." 

 
CME, Nasdaq to Launch Water Futures Contract

Farmers are known to pray for rain. Now they can hedge against unanswered invocations. CME Group and Nasdaq are planning to launch a futures contract later this year that will allow farmers, speculators and others to wager on the price of water.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -2.55% 162.35 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.65% 41.49 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.02% 10632.985307 Delayed Quote.22.19%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -25.82% 21.15 Delayed Quote.176.26%
WTI -1.36% 39.15 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/24Most UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition - BCC
RE
09/24TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
09/24WeWork China gets $200 million investment, appoints new acting CEO
RE
09/24Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is 'not the time for austerity'
RE
09/24S.korea vice fin min says will focus on stabilizing fx market
RE
11:32pBankrupt airline Avianca paid millions in executive bonuses during pandemic
RE
11:31pCanadian Prime Minister says second wave of coronavirus is already under way in four biggest provinces, autumn "could be much worse" than spring
RE
11:31pCanadian prime minister justin trudeau says second wave of coronavirus is already under way in four biggest provinces, autumn "could be much worse" than the spring
RE
11:31pCANADIAN PM : In the long run we will invest in a fiscally sustainable way, investing for our recovery must be done responsibly
RE
11:31pCANADIAN PM : Doing less would mean a slower recovery and bigger deficits in the long run
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
3AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
4NEOEN : NEOEN : H1 2020 results
5AC IMMUNE SA : AC Immune Reports Top Line Results from TAURIEL Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Semorinemab in Early A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group