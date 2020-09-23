Fed Officials Step Up Calls for More Government Spending to Speed Economic Recovery

Fed officials say additional fiscal stimulus is needed to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points

U.S. stocks fell sharply, extending their turbulent run as hopes for additional fiscal stimulus dimmed, coronavirus cases rose and investors continued to question the valuations of tech stocks.

California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035.

U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Surveys Show

The U.S. economy in September continued its steady recovery from the sharp declines in the second quarter as demand and output strengthened, according to business surveys. But the pace faltered in Europe and Asia, where new infections have led to new restrictions on activity.

SEC Raises Bar for Shareholder Resolutions

Critics say the move would chill corporate democracy by changing the rules for submitting resolutions for a vote at company shareholder meetings. Companies complain about costs caused by gadfly investors.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 40,000

New coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been trending upward for the past week.

United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

How Nikola Stock Got Torched by a Short Seller

A report by Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, alleged improprieties that sent the electric-truck startup's shares plunging. Nikola says the report contained "false and misleading statements."

CME, Nasdaq to Launch Water Futures Contract

Farmers are known to pray for rain. Now they can hedge against unanswered invocations. CME Group and Nasdaq are planning to launch a futures contract later this year that will allow farmers, speculators and others to wager on the price of water.