Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed Officials Step Up Calls for More Government Spending to Speed Economic Recovery

Fed officials say additional fiscal stimulus is needed to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points

U.S. stocks fell sharply, extending their turbulent run as hopes for additional fiscal stimulus dimmed, coronavirus cases rose and investors continued to question the valuations of tech stocks. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 40,000

New coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been trending upward for the past week. 

 
DOJ to Seek Curbs on Immunity for Internet Companies

The Justice Department submitted a proposal to Congress on Wednesday to curb longstanding legal protections for internet companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter. 

 
California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035. 

 
U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Surveys Show

The U.S. economy in September continued its steady recovery from the sharp declines in the second quarter as demand and output strengthened, according to business surveys. But the pace faltered in Europe and Asia, where new infections have led to new restrictions on activity. 

 
SEC Raises Bar for Shareholder Resolutions

Critics say the move would chill corporate democracy by changing the rules for submitting resolutions for a vote at company shareholder meetings. Companies complain about costs caused by gadfly investors. 

 
United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations. 

 
How Nikola Stock Got Torched by a Short Seller

A report by Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, alleged improprieties that sent the electric-truck startup's shares plunging. Nikola says the report contained "false and misleading statements."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.45% 1409.39 Delayed Quote.5.20%
FACEBOOK -2.25% 249.02 Delayed Quote.21.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 41.33 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -25.82% 21.15 Delayed Quote.104.94%
WTI 0.07% 39.384 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/24World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments -Woodmac
RE
09/24World’s operating nuclear fleet at 30 year low as new plants stall  report
RE
09/23China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports
RE
09/23Nikkei slips after Wall St retreats as data signals slow recovery
RE
09/23China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations
RE
09/23WeWork sells control of China unit; says unit got $200 million in funding
RE
09/23Joint Response to "Intergrated Shield Plans (IPs)" - The Straits Times, 24 September 2020 by MAS and MOH
PU
09/23CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Tender Notice on Supplying, Installing, Commissioning and Handing Over of IP Based CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya
PU
09/23China grants fresh quota for outbound investment scheme as yuan firms
RE
09/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to pay victims of Brazil dictatorship in landmark settlement
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Gilead to pay $97 million to settle U.S. kickback probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group