News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/24/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Fed Officials Step Up Calls for More Government Spending to Speed Economic Recovery

Fed officials say additional fiscal stimulus is needed to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points

U.S. stocks fell sharply, extending their turbulent run as hopes for additional fiscal stimulus dimmed, coronavirus cases rose and investors continued to question the valuations of tech stocks. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 40,000

New coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been trending upward for the past week. 

 
DOJ to Seek Curbs on Immunity for Internet Companies

The Justice Department submitted a proposal to Congress on Wednesday to curb longstanding legal protections for internet companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter. 

 
Australian Government Adopts New Budget Strategy as Virus Bites

The Australian government has thrown out its long-held fiscal strategy of pursuing budget surpluses, replacing it with a goal to push the unemployment rate sustainably back below 6% over time. 

 
California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035. 

 
U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Surveys Show

The U.S. economy in September continued its steady recovery from the sharp declines in the second quarter as demand and output strengthened, according to business surveys. But the pace faltered in Europe and Asia, where new infections have led to new restrictions on activity. 

 
SEC Raises Bar for Shareholder Resolutions

Critics say the move would chill corporate democracy by changing the rules for submitting resolutions for a vote at company shareholder meetings. Companies complain about costs caused by gadfly investors. 

 
United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.45% 1409.39 Delayed Quote.5.20%
FACEBOOK -2.25% 249.02 Delayed Quote.21.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 41.52 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
WTI 0.58% 39.611 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
