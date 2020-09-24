Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/24/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Unemployment Claims Hold at High Level

Unemployment claims held steady at a historically high 870,000 last week, suggesting the labor market continues to slowly recover from the pandemic. 

 
U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Investors Weigh Risks

Investors have grown concerned about rising coronavirus infections, the timing of a vaccine, delays to additional fiscal stimulus and uncertainty around the November election. 

 
Banks Love 2020 Market, but Market Doesn't Love Them Back

While investors are still sour on the stocks of big banks, industry executives say parts of the business are booming 

 
Fed Officials Step Up Calls for More Government Spending to Speed Economic Recovery

Fed officials say additional fiscal stimulus is needed to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Cases Inch Lower

The U.S. reported 37,330 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down from nearly 40,000 a day earlier, as a fourth experimental vaccine entered final-stage testing in the country. 

 
Companies Adjust Earnings for Covid-19 Costs, but Are They Still a One-Time Expense?

Finance chiefs and investors are trying to figure out how to account for coronavirus-related expenses as the pandemic transforms how companies operate in ways that may become a permanent cost of doing business. 

 
Pensions Have Been Shunning Stocks at Their Own Peril

Pension funds and endowments have been shifting away from the U.S. stock market for years. Some are now reconsidering that decision. 

 
Derby's Take: Fed's New Guidance Strategy Has Bumpy Rollout

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell describes the central bank's new interest rate guidance as powerful, but the new regime's rollout has been buffeted by high profile dissension and conflicting comments. 

 
Norges Bank Still Sees Key Rate at Zero for Next Couple of Years

Norway's central bank held rates steady, as expected, and said a recent increase in coronavirus infection rates could put the brakes on the summer's economic upswing. 

 
Germany's Ifo Rises Despite More Infections

German business sentiment improved again in September, according to the latest Ifo reading, but the monthly rise slightly undershot forecasts.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aEU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aBelgian Business Sentiment Rises for the Fifth Straight Month in September
DJ
09:14aThailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content
RE
09:13aEU launches investigation into Chinese optical fiber cable imports
RE
09:13aGovernment to hold H2 borrowing for now; RBI support key - analysts
RE
09:05aJADRANSKI NAFTOVOD D D : Notice on the concluded contracts on crude oil transport and storage of crude oil and petroleum products
PU
09:05aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Pressemitteilung - Konjunkturbarometer (2020-09)PDF
PU
09:03aApple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

