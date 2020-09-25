Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Point to Fourth Week of Declines

Investors' confidence has been crimped by elevated levels of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe, as well as signs that the global economic recovery is slow and uneven. 

 
IPO Market Parties Like It's 1999

Even in the midst of a recession, investors are pouring money into newly public companies at levels on par with the dot-com era. A shift in the economy and low interest rates are helping drive the frenzy of activity. 

 
Durable-Goods Orders Rise for Fourth Straight Month

Orders for long-lasting factory goods increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, a sign of the manufacturing industry's continued recovery from coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions. 

 
How the World's Dullest Market Quietly Created a Synthetic Dollar Empire

Beneath the placid surface, the trade in short-term Japanese government bills and deposits conceals a thriving world of dollar funding, which offers hints about developments in China's banking system too. 

 
Investors in Europe Buy Up Stock Funds

Global equity funds offered by European asset managers in August took in $10 billion and were the bestselling sector in the European fund industry as confidence ticked higher. 

 
China Evergrande Selloff Deepens as Concern Mounts Over Its Financial Health

China Evergrande's bonds and shares came under a second day of heavy selling pressure, as investor concerns grew about the large property developer's financial health despite its attempt to calm such worries. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise, and Near Seven Million

Newly reported U.S. coronavirus cases rose from a day earlier as Florida's governor lifted restrictions across the state and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam became the second governor in a week to test positive for the virus. 

 
China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital. 

 
Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. 

 
A Bet on Europe Is a Bet on Drugs, Against Tech

The skew toward tech giants in the U.S. stock market is well known. Less appreciated is that Europe's markets are now dominated by drugmakers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.46% 13.78 End-of-day quote.-36.20%
NOVAVAX, INC. 11.85% 114.6103 Delayed Quote.2,473.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pCanadian dollar sees biggest weekly drop in five months as economic risk climbs
RE
03:40pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR EASTERN DI : Multinational Industrial Engineering Company to Pay $22 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations of Evading Customs Duties
PU
03:35pFAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week
RE
03:31pDollar resumes its rally, showing strongest week since early April
RE
03:30pCFTC Staff Extends Relief from Certain Reporting Obligations under the Ownership and Control Reports Final Rule
PU
03:30pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Extension of conditional time-limited no-action relief from filing certain infromation for ownership and control reports required by Parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations
PU
03:26pInterview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "freedom fighter"
RE
03:23pDetails on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group