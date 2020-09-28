Stock Futures Rally on Bets on Volatile Election Season

U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting that the market may recover some ground following four consecutive weeks of declines. The VIX, a measure of expected turbulence in stocks, also ticked higher.

China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates.

E-Commerce Surge Draws Investment to Online Retail Logistics Providers

Outsourced fulfillment specialist ShipBob raises $68 million in funding from investors including Softbank's Vision Fund.

Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses

The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt.

CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government.

'Fallen Angels' Fall Short of Expectations

The volume of corporate bonds losing their investment-grade ratings amid the pandemic is running below analysts' predictions.

Those Dying From Covid-19 Are Least Likely to Own Life Insurance

U.S. life insurers are paying out far fewer Covid-19 death claims than initially expected, largely because the new coronavirus is disproportionately killing people with little to no insurance.

Global Coronavirus Death Toll on Cusp of One Million

The U.S. reported 36,919 new coronavirus cases as the world-wide death toll approached one million. India, meanwhile, became the second country after the U.S. to have reported more than six million cases.

Complex Aircraft Investments Face a Reckoning

Aviation's worst crisis in decades is almost eight months old. For aircraft investors, especially those that bought complex products, it could be just the beginning.

Earnout Provisions Regain Popularity as Investors Address Market Uncertainty

Earnouts have become more popular as the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to predict company performance.