Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Stock Futures Rally on Bets on Volatile Election Season

U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting that the market may recover some ground following four consecutive weeks of declines. The VIX, a measure of expected turbulence in stocks, also ticked higher. 

 
China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates. 

 
E-Commerce Surge Draws Investment to Online Retail Logistics Providers

Outsourced fulfillment specialist ShipBob raises $68 million in funding from investors including Softbank's Vision Fund. 

 
Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses

The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt. 

 
CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government. 

 
'Fallen Angels' Fall Short of Expectations

The volume of corporate bonds losing their investment-grade ratings amid the pandemic is running below analysts' predictions. 

 
Those Dying From Covid-19 Are Least Likely to Own Life Insurance

U.S. life insurers are paying out far fewer Covid-19 death claims than initially expected, largely because the new coronavirus is disproportionately killing people with little to no insurance. 

 
Global Coronavirus Death Toll on Cusp of One Million

The U.S. reported 36,919 new coronavirus cases as the world-wide death toll approached one million. India, meanwhile, became the second country after the U.S. to have reported more than six million cases. 

 
Complex Aircraft Investments Face a Reckoning

Aviation's worst crisis in decades is almost eight months old. For aircraft investors, especially those that bought complex products, it could be just the beginning. 

 
Earnout Provisions Regain Popularity as Investors Address Market Uncertainty

Earnouts have become more popular as the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to predict company performance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.46% 13.78 End-of-day quote.-36.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.82114 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.14% 6.8128 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aWall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:37aGove says Brexit treaty undercut clauses will remain in bill
RE
09:37aEU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins
RE
09:37aAs Brexit talks intensify, banks see sharply higher risk of no-deal exit
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:35aFAO's Committee on Agriculture focuses on how livestock sector transformation can contribute to achieving the SDGs
PU
09:35aISABEL SCHNABEL :  When markets fail – the need for collective action in tackling climate change
PU
09:34aWall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
RE
09:29aGermany's Scholz calls Navalny poisoning "brutal, murderous attack"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
3TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SKI: Handelsbanken has satisfied customers and the most highly regarded app

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group