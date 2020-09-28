Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors

U.S. share benchmarks rose, helping the market recover some ground following four consecutive weeks of declines.

Household Wealth Rose in Years Before Pandemic, Fed Says

Those in lower-income and lower-wealth categories reaped relatively large gains, according to the Federal Reserve's data.

Investors Ramp Up Bets on Market Turmoil Around Election

In markets from stocks to currencies, investors are betting on one of the most volatile U.S. election seasons on record, wagering on unusually large price swings.

China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates.

E-Commerce Surge Draws Investment to Online Retail Logistics Providers

Outsourced fulfillment specialist ShipBob raises $68 million in funding from investors including Softbank's Vision Fund.

Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses

The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt.

Stock Boom Gets Even Better for Banks

Wall Street banks are making even more than usual from equity underwriting, even as other businesses lag behind.

CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government.

'Fallen Angels' Fall Short of Expectations

The volume of corporate bonds losing their investment-grade ratings amid the pandemic is running below analysts' predictions.

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Nears One Million

The U.S. reported 36,919 new coronavirus cases as the world-wide death toll approached one million. India, meanwhile, became the second country after the U.S. to have reported more than six million cases.