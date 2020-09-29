European Stocks Slip on Virus Concerns, Political Uncertainty

European stocks edge lower, weighed by political uncertainty and concerns about the economic impact of a second coronavirus wave.

Democrats Unveil $2.2 Trillion Pandemic Relief Bill

House Democrats released a new coronavirus relief package that would restore $600 weekly jobless benefits, a last-ditch effort to revive stalled talks with the White House.

Dollar Regains Draw in Carry Trades

This year's decline in the U.S. dollar is drawing investors back into a practice that they had eschewed for some years: Borrowing the greenback to buy riskier assets in what is known as a carry trade.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Edge Down as Global Death Toll Passes One Million

The U.S. reported just over 33,000 new cases for Monday, slightly lower than the previous day's tally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Household Wealth Rose in Years Before Pandemic, Fed Says

Those in lower-income and lower-wealth categories reaped relatively large gains, according to the Federal Reserve's data.

Stock Boom Gets Even Better for Banks

Wall Street banks are making even more than usual from equity underwriting, even as other businesses lag behind.

U.S. Virgin Islands Cancels $1 Billion Debt Deal

The U.S. Virgin Islands has called off efforts to sell its rum-tax collections to bondholders, extending the struggling territory's long banishment from credit markets.

CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government.

China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates.

Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses

The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt.