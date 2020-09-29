U.S. Home-Price Growth Picks Up Pace Amid Pandemic Buying Rush

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.8% in the year ending in July.

U.S. Stocks Slip Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate

Democrats unveiled a revised spending bill, but investors see dim prospects for additional relief from the government before the November elections.

Fed's Williams: Central Bank Efforts to Restore Markets Successful

The Federal Reserve's efforts to keep financial markets moving earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to strike did what they were supposed to do and have helped put the economy on a path toward recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said.

Fed's Kaplan: Near Zero Rates Appropriate Into 2022, 2023

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he expects the central bank will stay at near zero rates for several years to come, but he's also worried that these low rates could create problems.

Cooling Demand Recovery Keeps Oil Stuck Around $40

The trend is challenging the global energy industry heading into the final months of the year.

Dollar Regains Draw in Carry Trades

This year's decline in the U.S. dollar is drawing investors back into a practice that they had eschewed for some years: Borrowing the greenback to buy riskier assets in what is known as a carry trade.

Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Investors in Treasury markets showed signs of nervousness Tuesday ahead of the first debate among candidates in this year's U.S. presidential election.

Gold's Record High Gives New Life to Dollar Doomsayers

This year ranks as one of the best on record for investors in the precious metal. Its climb is fueling skeptics' assertions that the arc of financial history points toward the inevitable debasement of currencies like the dollar.

Democrats Unveil $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

House Democrats released a new coronavirus relief package that would restore $600 weekly jobless benefits, a last-ditch effort to revive stalled talks with the White House.

Retail Bankruptcies, Store Closures Hit Record in First Half

Retail bankruptcies, liquidations and store closings in the U.S. reached records in the first half of 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated industry changes, particularly the shift to online shopping, according to a report.