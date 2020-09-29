Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/29/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Consumers Grow More Confident About U.S. Economy

The Conference Board said its index of consumer confidence surged to 101.8 in September, its highest level since March, when the coronavirus pandemic thrust the U.S. economy into a recession. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate

Democrats unveiled a revised spending bill, but investors see dim prospects for additional relief from the government before the November elections. 

 
Pelosi and Mnuchin Discuss Possible Coronavirus Aid

The nearly hour-long phone conversation occurred after House Democrats released a new, less-expensive version of their previous aid package, which shaved the price tag to $2.2 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion. 

 
Cooling Demand Recovery Keeps Oil Stuck Around $40

The trend is challenging the global energy industry heading into the final months of the year. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Picks Up Pace Amid Pandemic Buying Rush

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.8% in the year ending in July. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Near Zero Rates Appropriate Into 2022, 2023

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he expects the central bank will stay at near zero rates for several years to come, but he's also worried that these low rates could create problems. 

 
Dollar Regains Draw in Carry Trades

This year's decline in the U.S. dollar is drawing investors back into a practice that they had eschewed for some years: Borrowing the greenback to buy riskier assets in what is known as a carry trade. 

 
Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Investors in Treasury markets showed signs of nervousness ahead of the first debate among candidates in this year's U.S. presidential election. 

 
Gold's Record High Gives New Life to Dollar Doomsayers

This year ranks as one of the best on record for investors in the precious metal. Its climb is fueling skeptics' assertions that the arc of financial history points toward the inevitable debasement of currencies like the dollar. 

 
Retail Bankruptcies, Store Closures Hit Record in First Half

Retail bankruptcies, liquidations and store closings in the U.S. reached records in the first half of 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated industry changes, particularly the shift to online shopping, according to a report.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORELOGIC, INC. -0.46% 67.43 Delayed Quote.54.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.02% 40.8 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
WTI -3.65% 39.078 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
