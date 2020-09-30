Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/30/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. 2Q Final GDP Down 31.4%

The U.S. economy's second quarter contraction was slightly smaller than earlier estimates, with growth expected to bounce back in the third quarter that ends on Wednesday. 

 
Stocks Set for Second Straight Quarter of Big Gains

Many investors attribute the strong performance to an economy that has steadily improved-though it remains far from where it was to start the year-as well as a powerful surge in big technology stocks. 

 
Mnuchin to Discuss Coronavirus-Aid Counteroffer With Pelosi

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he plans to present the Trump administration's counteroffer for another economic-aid package when he speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday afternoon. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly fell by two million barrels last week as refinery activity picked up the pace, while gasoline stockpiles surprisingly rose by 683,000 barrels, government data showed. 

 
Copper Rises After Upbeat Chinese Economic Data

The industrial metal has risen about 8% for the year and recovered roughly 40% in the past six months following an early-year selloff. 

 
The Dollar Helped Fuel an 'Everything Rally'-But It Could Bite Back

Some extreme investor positioning suggests the summer's weak dollar could rebound, to the detriment of stocks and commodities. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Worries About Risks to Lending From Prolonged Virus Threat

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said his outlook for the U.S. economy is more pessimistic than some of his colleagues because his concerns that the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic will prevent a return to more normal levels of activity. 

 
Trump, Biden Clash in Contentious First Debate

President Trump and Joe Biden clashed over the Supreme Court, the coronavirus and the economy in a debate marked by interruptions and insults from both candidates. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose above 40,000 as infection rates remained elevated in some states, while New York City is set to loosen indoor restaurant-dining restrictions. 

 
Value Stocks Are Outperforming Growth-at Least for Now

U.S. stocks are on pace to log their worst September performance in nearly a decade. For bargain-hunting investors who have scooped up cheap stocks, however, the slump hasn't been so bad.

