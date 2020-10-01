Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Fed Caps Big Banks' Dividends, Halts Share Buybacks in Fourth Quarter

The biggest U.S. banks will face restrictions on dividends and share buybacks for another three months, the Federal Reserve said, citing the need to conserve capital during the coronavirus-induced downturn. 

 
Tokyo Trading Is Halted by System Problem

The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted all stock trading for Thursday's session due to a system problem, a rare glitch that market participants said could undermine trust in the exchange. 

 
Stocks Finish Second Straight Quarter of Big Gains

Many investors attribute the strong performance to an economy that has steadily improved-though it remains far from where it was to start the year-as well as a powerful surge in big technology stocks. 

 
House Delays Vote on $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill Lacking GOP Backing

Democratic aides say the postponement is to allow the two sides one more day to keep talking before a vote. 

 
Spending Bill Expected to Be Signed by Trump After Brief Lapse in Funding

The federal government's funding lapsed early Thursday when President Trump missed a midnight deadline to sign a new spending bill. However, he was expected to sign a short-term measure that provides funding until mid-December. 

 
Fed Officials Again Press for More Fiscal Aid for the Economy

The leaders of the Minneapolis and San Francisco Fed banks added their voices to those of their colleagues who have said the economy still needs support from the government as it navigates the pandemic. 

 
Copper Rises After Upbeat Chinese Economic Data

The industrial metal has risen about 8% for the year and recovered roughly 40% in the past six months following an early-year selloff. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Stand Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose above 40,000 as infection rates remained elevated in some states, while New York City is set to loosen indoor restaurant-dining restrictions. 

 
Japan's Large Manufacturers Less Pessimistic, Tankan Survey Says

Japan's large manufacturers were less pessimistic in the three months to September as economic activities gradually resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed. 

 
South Korean Exports Returned to Growth in September

South Korea's exports returned to growth for the first time in seven months in September due to more working days and brisk semiconductor shipments.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aOil stable on U.S. stimulus hopes but demand fears linger
RE
01:49aTrump signs stopgap bill to avoid government shutdown
RE
01:46aOil stable on U.S. stimulus hopes but demand fears linger
RE
01:45aTokyo stock exchange to hold news conference at 0730 gmt (not 0700 gmt) - kyodo
RE
01:44aTokyo stock exchange to hold news conference at 0700 gmt - kyodo
RE
01:31aPresident Trump Signs Spending Bill After Brief Lapse in Funding -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:22aCORONAVIRUS IS DIRECTLY HITTING EARNINGS OF GERMAN INDUSTRIAL FIRMS : Ifo
RE
01:21aJapanese PM Suga seen holding off on calling snap election this year - Yomiuri
RE
01:18aIndia's September factory activity grew at fastest pace in over eight years
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Top U.S. airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hope..
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : Targets Scope 3 Emissions For First Time
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Agrees to Extend Offer for Engie's Suez Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group