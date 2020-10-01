Fed Caps Big Banks' Dividends, Halts Share Buybacks in Fourth Quarter

The biggest U.S. banks will face restrictions on dividends and share buybacks for another three months, the Federal Reserve said, citing the need to conserve capital during the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Tokyo Trading Is Halted by System Problem

The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted all stock trading for Thursday's session due to a system problem, a rare glitch that market participants said could undermine trust in the exchange.

Stocks Finish Second Straight Quarter of Big Gains

Many investors attribute the strong performance to an economy that has steadily improved-though it remains far from where it was to start the year-as well as a powerful surge in big technology stocks.

House Delays Vote on $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill Lacking GOP Backing

Democratic aides say the postponement is to allow the two sides one more day to keep talking before a vote.

Spending Bill Expected to Be Signed by Trump After Brief Lapse in Funding

The federal government's funding lapsed early Thursday when President Trump missed a midnight deadline to sign a new spending bill. However, he was expected to sign a short-term measure that provides funding until mid-December.

Fed Officials Again Press for More Fiscal Aid for the Economy

The leaders of the Minneapolis and San Francisco Fed banks added their voices to those of their colleagues who have said the economy still needs support from the government as it navigates the pandemic.

Copper Rises After Upbeat Chinese Economic Data

The industrial metal has risen about 8% for the year and recovered roughly 40% in the past six months following an early-year selloff.

New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Stand Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose above 40,000 as infection rates remained elevated in some states, while New York City is set to loosen indoor restaurant-dining restrictions.

Japan's Large Manufacturers Less Pessimistic, Tankan Survey Says

Japan's large manufacturers were less pessimistic in the three months to September as economic activities gradually resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed.

South Korean Exports Returned to Growth in September

South Korea's exports returned to growth for the first time in seven months in September due to more working days and brisk semiconductor shipments.