News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Coronavirus-Aid Talks Still Stuck After Counteroffer by Mnuchin

'We're still far apart,' said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the Democrat and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to speak again Thursday as Congress's recess nears. 

 
Stocks Inch Higher to Start Quarter

U.S. stocks edged higher as investors tried to gauge the prospects of Washington passing an additional stimulus package to bolster the economy before next month's election. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose in August, but Incomes Pose Hurdle for Recovery

U.S. household income fell sharply in late summer while worker layoffs remained high, developments that could weigh on an already-slowing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Pandemic Pain Persists for Big Oil Companies

Major oil companies signaled they remain under extreme financial pressure and oil prices slid Thursday as demand for fossil fuels rebounds slowly after being crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Regulator Wants Pension Funds, Other Organizations to Provide Better Disclosures

The Financial Reporting Council found that some financial reports didn't meet its expectations. 

 
The U.S. Economy Was Laden With Debt Before Covid. That's Bad News for a Recovery.

The country entered the recession with record levels of consumer, business and government debt. Fourteen charts explain how we got there, and what it means for getting the economy going again. 

 
Soaring Biomedical IPOs Raise Questions About Money Left on the Table

Soaring initial public offerings for many biomedical startups are injecting cash into these companies as they seek cures for Covid-19, cancer and other diseases. 

 
U.S. Banks Are Pulling More Assets From London

London's standing as the one-stop shop for American banks doing business in Europe is slipping, as lenders speed up movement of people and assets from the U.K. to the continent before a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Shows Improvement but Hiring Lags

U.S. manufacturing activity continues to rebound from the sharp downturn last spring, when factories closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Secretive High-Speed Trading Firm Hits Jackpot With TikTok

Susquehanna International Group is sitting on a stake in the app's owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, that could be worth more than $15 billion.

