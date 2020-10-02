Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/02/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Stocks Inch Higher to Start Quarter

U.S. stocks edged higher as investors tried to gauge the prospects of Washington passing an additional stimulus package to bolster the economy before next month's election. 

 
House Passes $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill in Absence of Bipartisan Deal

The House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Thursday as bipartisan negotiations with the Trump administration dragged on, with Democrats moving forward on their legislation in the absence of a deal with Republicans. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise Slightly

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. edged up slightly to more than 42,000, as some states moved to extend pandemic-related restrictions and others progressed with reopening plans. 

 
Moody's Downgrades New York State, New York City Credit Ratings

Ratings concern cites the mounting toll of the pandemic on the state and local economies, with sales-tax and income-tax revenues crushed by sweeping shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Trump to Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive

Hope Hicks traveled with the president aboard Air Force One to the Cleveland presidential debate and a Minnesota campaign rally. 

 
Treasury Warns Against Keeping Ransomware Payments Quiet

Victims of ransomware schemes and financial institutions could violate sanctions or anti-money-laundering rules-and face stiff penalties-if they facilitate or make payments to attackers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a pair of advisories. 

 
Tokyo Stock Exchange Resumes Trading After Daylong Shutdown

The Tokyo Stock Exchange began normal trading again Friday after an unprecedented all-day shutdown Thursday that executives blamed on a malfunctioning computer part. 

 
Rich Exit Deals Bolster Florida Pension's Private-Equity Portfolio

Richly valued exit deals in recent weeks are helping the private-equity portfolio of Florida's largest public pension fund head toward the end of the year with as much positive cash flow as it has ever had, according to John Bradley, a senior investment officer with the agency that oversees the assets. 

 
Pandemic Pain Persists for Big Oil Companies

Major oil companies signaled they remain under extreme financial pressure and oil prices slid Thursday as demand for fossil fuels rebounds slowly after being crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Regulator Wants Pension Funds, Other Organizations to Provide Better Disclosures

The Financial Reporting Council found that some financial reports didn't meet its expectations.

