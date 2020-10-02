U.S. Job Growth Slowed in September

Hiring gains slowed to 661,000 in September, suggesting labor-market improvements from the coronavirus downturn are moderating as employers confront a prolonged period of uncertainty. The unemployment rate fell to 7.9%.

U.S. Stocks Drop After Trump Test

Big tech stocks like Apple led major benchmarks lower, while shares of Covid-sensitive businesses, including cruise-ship operators and airliners, also fell, following news that President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, injecting fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Banks Can Only Tighten Their Belts So Much

Revelations about banks and money laundering highlight just how hard it will be for banks to improve returns if both revenues and costs are under pressure.

Canadian Pensions Find Opportunity in Private Debt

Canadian public pension funds scooped up private debt as market upheaval from Covid-19 left borrowers willing to offer appealing terms.

The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way.

House Passes $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill in Absence of Bipartisan Deal

The House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Thursday as bipartisan negotiations with the Trump administration dragged on, with Democrats moving forward on their legislation in the absence of a deal with Republicans.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 40,000 for the third day in a row, as President Trump said he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19.

Moody's Downgrades New York State, New York City Credit Ratings

Ratings concern cites the mounting toll of the pandemic on the state and local economies, with sales-tax and income-tax revenues crushed by sweeping shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Eurozone Inflation Falls For Second Month

Eurozone consumer prices were 0,3% lower in September than they were a year earlier, leaving the European Central Bank further away from meeting its inflation target.