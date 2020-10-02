Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Drop After Trump Test

News overnight of Trump's positive test result jolted investors as it adds to the political uncertainty about a month ahead of the election. 

 
Job Gains Slow as More Layoffs Become Permanent

Hiring gains slowed sharply headed into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the pandemic. 

 
Pelosi Signals Support for Airline Aid As Relief Talks Continue

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with relief for airline workers, either as a standalone bill or part of a broader coronavirus aid agreement. 

 
Dallas Fed's Kaplan Lays Out Path for Additional Federal Reserve Aid, If Needed

If the Federal Reserve has to provide more aid to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday he would expect it in the form of an extended lifespan for the central bank's emergency lending efforts. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 189, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes, but remains dramatically lower than where it stood a year ago. 

 
President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, injecting fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous final stretch of the 2020 campaign. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative, his campaign said 

 
Banks Can Only Tighten Their Belts So Much

Revelations about banks and money laundering highlight just how hard it will be for banks to improve returns if both revenues and costs are under pressure. 

 
Canadian Pensions Find Opportunity in Private Debt

Canadian public pension funds scooped up private debt as market upheaval from Covid-19 left borrowers willing to offer appealing terms. 

 
The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 40,000 for the third day in a row, as President Trump said he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pComcast corp's universal pictures delays release of next 'fast & furious' movie to may 28, 2021 -company statement
RE
05:53pBanks, investors pivot towards Biden win after Trump tests positive for COVID
RE
05:46pSEPTEMBER JOBS REPORT : Decent Job Gains, But the Digging Out Continues
PU
05:35pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee to Meet on October 16
PU
05:25pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION : House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
PU
05:21pOil extends losses after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:06pCorn, soybeans sag on U.S. harvest pressure, investor caution
RE
05:05pTrump's positive COVID-19 test sends investors running for cover
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : UBS sticks Neutral
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group