Stocks Drop After Trump Test

News overnight of Trump's positive test result jolted investors as it adds to the political uncertainty about a month ahead of the election.

Job Gains Slow as More Layoffs Become Permanent

Hiring gains slowed sharply headed into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the pandemic.

Pelosi Signals Support for Airline Aid As Relief Talks Continue

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with relief for airline workers, either as a standalone bill or part of a broader coronavirus aid agreement.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan Lays Out Path for Additional Federal Reserve Aid, If Needed

If the Federal Reserve has to provide more aid to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday he would expect it in the form of an extended lifespan for the central bank's emergency lending efforts.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 189, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes, but remains dramatically lower than where it stood a year ago.

President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, injecting fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous final stretch of the 2020 campaign. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative, his campaign said

Banks Can Only Tighten Their Belts So Much

Revelations about banks and money laundering highlight just how hard it will be for banks to improve returns if both revenues and costs are under pressure.

Canadian Pensions Find Opportunity in Private Debt

Canadian public pension funds scooped up private debt as market upheaval from Covid-19 left borrowers willing to offer appealing terms.

The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 40,000 for the third day in a row, as President Trump said he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19.