Trump Could Be Discharged From Hospital as Soon as Monday, Doctors Say

President Trump's doctors said his condition was improving and he could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Monday, but that his oxygen levels have dropped twice, most recently on Saturday, and he was taking a steroid typically recommended for those with serious cases.

China's Economic Recovery Helps Drive Its Stocks Higher

Chinese stocks have fared better than their U.S. counterparts for much of this year, and more gains are likely as the country's economic rebound gathers steam.

Economy Week Ahead: Services, Trade and the Fed

Readings on service-sector activity, trade figures and remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlight a relatively light week for economic data releases.

Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Would Give Global Economy a Lift Next Year

Gaining a vaccine to help contain the novel coronavirus would provide a big boost to the global economy in 2021, but the initial geographic distribution of that benefit will likely depend on which vaccine candidate works first.

U.S. Adds 50,000 New Coronavirus Cases

The U.S. saw 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as President Trump's doctors said he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday.

The Stock Market's Leaders Appear Most Vulnerable to Biden's Tax Plan

Major U.S. technology sectors could take a disproportionate hit to earnings from Joe Biden's tax proposals, analysts say.

Investors Can Take Refuge From Election Volatility

As the presidential campaign heightens anxiety among stock investors, the retail and housing sectors are seen as offering a degree of protection.

Pelosi Signals Support for Airline Aid as Relief Talks Continue

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with relief for airline workers, either as a standalone bill or part of a broader coronavirus aid agreement.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan Lays Out Path for Additional Federal Reserve Aid, If Needed

If the Federal Reserve has to provide more aid to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday he would expect it in the form of an extended lifespan for the central bank's emergency lending efforts.

Job Gains Slow as More Layoffs Become Permanent

Hiring gains slowed sharply headed into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the pandemic.