Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions Cast Doubt on Economic Recovery

Fresh coronavirus restrictions last month hurt activity in the service sector across much of Europe and parts of Asia, a fall that bodes ill for the global economic recovery.

Investors are cautiously optimistic that President Trump's improving health condition and former Vice President Joe Biden's rising lead in the polls means less uncertainty.

Trump Remains Hospitalized as Doctors Offer Mixed Signals on Health

Doctors haven't said when they plan to discharge President Trump, after raising the possibility that he could return to the White House as soon as Monday. But there were signals that Mr. Trump's condition remained serious.

U.S. Boosts Crude Sales to China, Forcing Saudis to Find Other Markets

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world.

More Stimulus Would Be Double-Edged Sword for Banks

Stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury may be necessary to keep the economy afloat. But it is increasingly clear that they also carry some downside for big banks.

Bonds Were a Safety Net When Stocks Fell. Investors Fret They Aren't Anymore.

A reliable link between stocks and government bonds that defined a popular investment strategy for decades has broken this year. Some investors worry the rupture is permanent.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall Below 40,000 for First Time in a Week

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a week, as President Trump remained hospitalized with Covid-19.

China's Economic Recovery Helps Drive Its Stocks Higher

Chinese stocks have fared better than their U.S. counterparts for much of this year, and more gains are likely as the country's economic rebound gathers steam.

U.S. Steps Up Efforts to Counter China's Dominance of Minerals Key to Electric Cars, Phones

The U.S. government is ramping up efforts to secure minerals critical to modern technology but whose supply is dominated by China-a stranglehold that miners warn could take years to break.

Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Would Give Global Economy a Lift Next Year

Gaining a vaccine to help contain the novel coronavirus would provide a big boost to the global economy in 2021, but the initial geographic distribution of that benefit will likely depend on which vaccine candidate works first.