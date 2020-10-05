Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions Cast Doubt on Economic Recovery

Fresh coronavirus restrictions last month hurt activity in the service sector across much of Europe and parts of Asia, a fall that bodes ill for the global economic recovery.

Investors are cautiously optimistic that President Trump's improving health condition and former Vice President Joe Biden's rising lead in the polls means less uncertainty. 

 
Trump Remains Hospitalized as Doctors Offer Mixed Signals on Health

Doctors haven't said when they plan to discharge President Trump, after raising the possibility that he could return to the White House as soon as Monday. But there were signals that Mr. Trump's condition remained serious. 

 
U.S. Boosts Crude Sales to China, Forcing Saudis to Find Other Markets

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world. 

 
More Stimulus Would Be Double-Edged Sword for Banks

Stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury may be necessary to keep the economy afloat. But it is increasingly clear that they also carry some downside for big banks. 

 
Bonds Were a Safety Net When Stocks Fell. Investors Fret They Aren't Anymore.

A reliable link between stocks and government bonds that defined a popular investment strategy for decades has broken this year. Some investors worry the rupture is permanent. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall Below 40,000 for First Time in a Week

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a week, as President Trump remained hospitalized with Covid-19. 

 
China's Economic Recovery Helps Drive Its Stocks Higher

Chinese stocks have fared better than their U.S. counterparts for much of this year, and more gains are likely as the country's economic rebound gathers steam. 

 
U.S. Steps Up Efforts to Counter China's Dominance of Minerals Key to Electric Cars, Phones

The U.S. government is ramping up efforts to secure minerals critical to modern technology but whose supply is dominated by China-a stranglehold that miners warn could take years to break. 

 
Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Would Give Global Economy a Lift Next Year

Gaining a vaccine to help contain the novel coronavirus would provide a big boost to the global economy in 2021, but the initial geographic distribution of that benefit will likely depend on which vaccine candidate works first.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.60% 40.98 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
WTI 3.97% 38.9 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Philippine Economic Outlook - Positioning for Recovery and Growth
PU
09:20aBANK OF LITHUANIA : website offers a new statistical tool
PU
09:17a2020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
09:17aBrazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regulation
RE
09:17aOil futures extend gains, u.s. crude up 5%
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aEuro rises to $1.1770 against us dollar, highest since september 22
RE
09:10aAVRUPA MINERALS : Announces Drilling Program at the Alvalade Copper-Zinc Project, Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal
PU
09:05aPaul Davis Restoration of the Space Coast Honors Local Firefighters
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2EQUINOR ASA : Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
5NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group