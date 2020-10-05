Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Leaves Hospital Monday Evening

President Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday after being hospitalized since Friday. 

 
Dow Rises on Signs of Muted Political Risk

Investors are cautiously optimistic that President Trump's health condition is improving and former Vice President Joe Biden's rising lead in the polls means less uncertainty. 

 
Fed's Evans Says New Inflation Framework Would Have Limited Earlier Rate Hikes

The Chicago Fed leader said holding off on rate hikes between 2015 and 2018 may have left the economy stronger. 

 
Investors Bet on Swiss Franc's Rise Despite Central Bank Intervention

Switzerland has this year intervened in currency markets the most since 2012, yet the franc keeps strengthening. That is a trajectory investors bet has further to go. 

 
Second Covid-19 Wave Rolls Through Europe

Rising hospitalizations and deaths are prompting governments to impose more restrictions, from travel bans in Madrid to the closure of bars in Paris. 

 
U.S. Services Activity Gains Momentum

U.S. services businesses gained momentum in September, but fresh virus restrictions hurt the sector in Europe and parts of Asia, boding ill for the global economic recovery. 

 
U.S. Boosts Crude Sales to China, Forcing Saudis to Find Other Markets

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world. 

 
U.S. Steps Up Efforts to Counter China's Dominance of Minerals Key to Electric Cars, Phones

The U.S. government is ramping up efforts to secure minerals critical to modern technology but whose supply is dominated by China-a stranglehold that miners warn could take years to break. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall Below 40,000 for First Time in a Week

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a week, as President Trump left the hospital Monday evening. 

 
More Stimulus Would Be Double-Edged Sword for Banks

Stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury may be necessary to keep the economy afloat. But it is increasingly clear that they also carry some downside for big banks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 41.42 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
WTI 0.26% 39.309 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aThai exports may drop 8%-10% this year - shippers
RE
10/06Australia c.bank holds interest rates, signals easing ahead
RE
10/05Books open for Malaysia's MR DIY's $362 million IPO, to list on October 26
RE
10/05U.S. HOUSE'S ANTITRUST REPORT HINTS AT BREAK-UP OF BIG TECH FIRMS : lawmaker
RE
10/05Indonesia's Pertamina sees 2020 crude output at around 421,000 bpd
RE
10/05MARKETS AND MARKETS : Power Plant Boiler Market worth $22.8 billion by 2025
PU
10/05Australian budget focused on lowering unemployment, treasurer says
RE
10/05Indonesian workers stage rallies over passage of controversial jobs bill
RE
10/05Reserve Bank of Australia holds cash rate at 0.25%
RE
10/05Retail demand for BTS' label shares strong but falls short of expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2TELUS CORPORATION : TELUS : Presents introduces hard-to-find shows from abroad
3GOLD : UK court overturns Venezuela judgment in $1 billion gold tug-of-war
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Paymen..
5Anna Kendrick is the 2020 McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity™
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group