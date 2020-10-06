Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/06/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Trump Leaves Hospital Monday Evening

President Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday after being hospitalized since Friday. 

 
Dow Rises on Signs of Muted Political Risk

Investors are cautiously optimistic that President Trump's health condition is improving and former Vice President Joe Biden's rising lead in the polls means less uncertainty. 

 
Fed's Evans Says New Inflation Framework Would Have Limited Earlier Rate Hikes

The Chicago Fed leader said holding off on rate hikes between 2015 and 2018 may have left the economy stronger. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall Below 40,000 for First Time in a Week

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a week, as President Trump left the hospital Monday evening. 

 
Australia's Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate and its three-year government bond yield target unchanged at its monthly policy meeting but said it continues to explore options for further stimulus. 

 
Investors Bet on Swiss Franc's Rise Despite Central Bank Intervention

Switzerland has this year intervened in currency markets the most since 2012, yet the franc keeps strengthening. That is a trajectory investors bet has further to go. 

 
Second Covid-19 Wave Rolls Through Europe

Rising hospitalizations and deaths are prompting governments to impose more restrictions, from travel bans in Madrid to the closure of bars in Paris. 

 
U.S. Services Activity Gains Momentum

U.S. services businesses gained momentum in September, but fresh virus restrictions hurt the sector in Europe and parts of Asia, boding ill for the global economic recovery. 

 
U.S. Boosts Crude Sales to China, Forcing Saudis to Find Other Markets

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world. 

 
U.S. Steps Up Efforts to Counter China's Dominance of Minerals Key to Electric Cars, Phones

The U.S. government is ramping up efforts to secure minerals critical to modern technology but whose supply is dominated by China-a stranglehold that miners warn could take years to break.

LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
WTI 0.20% 39.304 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
