Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences that could result if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Outlook Brightens as U.S. Consumer Imports Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The trade deficit widened 5.9% from July as imports of consumer goods recovered to pre-pandemic levels and exports of services and manufacturing products stalled.

U.S. Stocks Waver

U.S. stocks hovered around the flatline, showing hints of calm after sharp swings tied to President Trump's health condition.

IMF Says Economic Outlook Now 'Less Dire'

The IMF managing director said developments in the second and third quarters were estimated to be "somewhat better than expected," enabling a small upward revision to the IMF's global forecast for 2020.

Companies Give Up Cash Cushions to Buy Back Debt

Companies in the U.S. and Europe are buying back bonds to reduce the cash piles they built up earlier this year, signaling expectations for more stable economic times ahead.

Spain Becomes Europe's Weak Link

Once a rising star of the European economy, Spain is on a path to becoming its problem child-and the latest example of why global investors should tread carefully around Southern European stocks.

Dotcom Trailblazer Is Now Betting on Green Energy

Bill Gross, who runs tech incubator Idealab, is trying to replicate with renewable energy the success and fortune he achieved in fostering numerous internet-related startups.

Fed's Bullard: Likely Robust Recovery Won't Call For Change in Fed Policy

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the economy to snap back briskly from the pandemic, but added that doesn't mean he sees reason for the central bank to back away from its accommodative policy stance.

Trump to Isolate at White House as Covid-19 Recovery Continues

President Trump began his first day out of the hospital Tuesday after three days of treatment for Covid-19, as he grapples with a series of positive tests among top advisers while trying to get his campaign back on track a month before Election Day.

Commercial-Property Foreclosures Poised to Rise as Covid-19 Lingers

Many lenders now expect the pandemic and its aftereffects to persist for a long time. As forbearance periods expire, more lenders are going after properties or demanding additional capital in exchange for extending relief.