Trump Halts Covid Relief Aid Talks Until After Election

The president said he is pausing efforts to get more aid to struggling households and businesses until after Election Day.

Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks End Lower After Trump Puts Halt to Stimulus Talks

U.S. stocks turned lower after President Trump tweeted that he is ending negotiations with Democrats over a new economic relief package.

House Panel Calls for Congress to Break Up Tech Giants

The biggest U.S. technology companies have leveraged their dominance to stifle competition and innovation, Democrats said in a report following a 16-month inquiry and called on Congress to take antitrust action.

Employer Demand for Workers Weakens as Pandemic Passes Half-Year Mark

The recovery in U.S. job openings cooled in September from early summer, offering another sign the labor market is losing momentum.

Hurricane Delta Bears Down on Mexico

Residents and tourists are being evacuated in and around the Caribbean resort of Cancún ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Delta, which has strengthened rapidly.

Global Outlook Brightens as U.S. Consumer Imports Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The outlook for the global economy has improved amid evidence that trade picked up faster than expected from coronavirus-triggered disruptions.

IMF Says Economic Outlook Now 'Less Dire'

The IMF managing director said developments in the second and third quarters were estimated to be "somewhat better than expected," enabling a small upward revision to the IMF's global forecast for 2020.

Companies Give Up Cash Cushions to Buy Back Debt

Companies in the U.S. and Europe are buying back bonds to reduce the cash piles they built up earlier this year, signaling expectations for more stable economic times ahead.

Spain Becomes Europe's Weak Link

Once a rising star of the European economy, Spain is on a path to becoming its problem child-and the latest example of why global investors should tread carefully around Southern European stocks.