Trump Halts Covid-19 Relief Aid Talks Until After Election

The president said he is pausing efforts to get more aid to struggling households and businesses until after Election Day.

Stocks End Lower After Trump Puts Halt to Stimulus Talks

U.S. stocks turned lower after President Trump tweeted that he is ending negotiations with Democrats over a new economic relief package.

Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power

The biggest U.S. technology companies have leveraged their dominance to stifle competition and innovation, Democrats said in a report following a 16-month inquiry and called on Congress to take antitrust action.

Trump Plays Down Coronavirus, Plans to Debate Biden

President Trump plans to attend next week's debate against Democrat Joe Biden in Miami, his campaign said Tuesday, as Mr. Trump's top military advisers began quarantining over potential exposure to the coronavirus.

IMF Says Economic Outlook Now 'Less Dire'

The IMF managing director said developments in the second and third quarters were estimated to be "somewhat better than expected," enabling a small upward revision to the IMF's global forecast for 2020.

Global Outlook Brightens as U.S. Consumer Imports Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The outlook for the global economy has improved amid evidence that trade picked up faster than expected from coronavirus-triggered disruptions.

U.K. Watchdog Bans Sale of Cryptocurrency Derivatives to Individual Investors

The rules aim to protect small-time investors from large price swings in assets whose value is linked to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether or ripple.

U.S. Adds Almost 40,000 Coronavirus Cases as Trump Leaves Hospital

The 39,562 new cases are an increase from a day earlier and bring the country's total to nearly 7.5 million. But the seven-day average remains lower than the 14-day average, suggesting cases are declining.

Sugar Touches Seven-Month High

Sugar prices hit their highest level since early March on Tuesday, lifted by supply disruptions. But a new wave of lockdowns and elevated production from heavyweight Brazil threaten to dull the sugar high.