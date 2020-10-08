Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/08/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rise on Investors' Cautious Optimism

Investors remain hopeful that Congress will reach an agreement on narrow fiscal-stimulus measures aimed at parts of the economy, despite new hurdles. 

 
Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies. 

 
WSJ Survey: 43% of Economists Don't See U.S. Gaining Back Lost Jobs Until 2023

The economists point to the pandemic and uncertainty over the outcome of the presidential election and prospects for another coronavirus-aid package in Washington. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Pre-Pandemic Risk Taking Will Likely Slow Recovery Effort

The Boston Fed leader opposed Fed's 2019 rate-cuts, and says the consequences of its easy-money stance are playing out now. 

 
Russia's Siberian Waters See Record Ship Traffic as Ice Melt Accelerates

The Arctic has gone through its warmest summer ever, and with the ice melting, a record number of ships are sailing along Russia's Siberian coast, underscoring its role as a growing energy transport corridor and potential as a new ocean trade route. 

 
Unemployment Claims Remain Historically High

U.S. unemployment claims remained elevated above pre-pandemic highs last week, as layoffs persist and the labor-market recovery flashes signs of slowdown. 

 
Pelosi Ties Airlines Aid to Broader Stimulus Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled she wouldn't support a stand-alone airline relief bill without a broader coronavirus aid package. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says Pandemic-Related Stimulus Will Add to Vulnerabilities

The extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus introduced to support the Canadian economy during the coronavirus pandemic will make it more vulnerable to future shocks, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech Thursday. 

 
Global Oil Demand Won't Peak Before 2040, OPEC Says

The world's appetite for crude oil won't reach its apex for another two decades, OPEC said, offering a much more optimistic view of the world's post-coronavirus demand than many other forecasts. 

 
Harvard Spins Out Natural-Resources Team, Ending Long Chapter at Endowment

The university's endowment has spun out its natural-resources team into an independent investment firm that will take over some of the endowment's portfolio of orchards, farms and plantations.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.94% 43.38 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
WTI 2.95% 41.223 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
