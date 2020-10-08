Stocks Climb to Highest Level Since Early September

Investors remain hopeful that Congress will reach an agreement on narrow fiscal-stimulus measures aimed at parts of the economy, despite new hurdles.

Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies.

White House Doctor Says Trump Has Completed Therapy for Covid-19

President Trump's recovery continued to progress on Thursday as he completed his therapy for the coronavirus infection, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo.

Stimulus Talks Resume, but a Deal Remains Elusive

Democratic and White House negotiators resumed discussions over a sweeping coronavirus relief deal, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled out moving forward with aid to the airline industry without a broader agreement.

China Services Activity Picked Up in September

A private gauge of China's services-sector activity expanded at a faster pace in September, buoyed by strong domestic demand amid a continued economic recovery at the end of third quarter.

U.S. Budget Gap Tripled in Fiscal 2020 as Government Battled Pandemic

The budget gap in the fiscal year 2020 widened to $3.1 trillion from $984 billion a year earlier, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said.

WSJ Survey: 43% of Economists Don't See U.S. Gaining Back Lost Jobs Until 2023

The economists point to the pandemic and uncertainty over the outcome of the presidential election and prospects for another coronavirus-aid package in Washington.

Fed's Rosengren Says Pre-Pandemic Risk Taking Will Likely Slow Recovery Effort

The Boston Fed leader opposed Fed's 2019 rate-cuts, and says the consequences of its easy-money stance are playing out now.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 50,000 for the First Time in Five Days

The daily total of new coronavirus cases continued to climb in the U.S., including in states that made strides over the summer in curtailing infections.

Russia's Siberian Waters See Record Ship Traffic as Ice Melt Accelerates

The Arctic has gone through its warmest summer on record, and with the ice melting, more ships than ever are sailing along Russia's Siberian coast, underscoring its role as a growing energy transport corridor and potential as a new ocean trade route.