News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks on Course for Best Week Since August

Former Vice President Joe Biden's increasing lead in opinion polls is seen as reducing the chances of protracted uncertainty after Election Day, investors say. 

 
White House Doctor Says Trump Has Completed Therapy for Covid-19

President Trump's recovery continued to progress on Thursday as he completed his therapy for the coronavirus infection, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo. 

 
The Oil Market Has an Aviation Problem

Passenger-flight activity is mired at around half of pre-pandemic levels, leaving a hole in global oil demand that is hampering crude prices. 

 
Wheat Prices Skyrocket After Dry Weather, Coronavirus Lockdowns

Wheat prices have hit their highest level in over five years in reaction to scorching weather, concerns over food insecurity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns put in place to fight it. 

 
Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit Highest Level Since Mid-August

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to climb, driven by renewed outbreaks in several states, as the nation's total number of cases topped 7.6 million. 

 
China Services Activity Picked Up in September

A private gauge of China's services-sector activity expanded at a faster pace in September, buoyed by strong domestic demand amid a continued economic recovery at the end of third quarter. 

 
Chinese Exports to U.S. Get a Lifeline From Coronavirus-Related Demand

Chinese shipments of virus-related goods to the U.S. have helped the country offset sharp drops in its top export categories due to Washington tariffs and the pandemic-linked economic downturn. 

 
U.K. Records Slowest GDP Rise Since Pandemic

The U.K. economy grew 2.1% in August, the slowest monthly gain since the initial lockdowns. 

 
Pace of French Industrial Output Slows

French industrial production rose 1.3% in August, a much slower pace than in previous months and below consensus forecasts. 

 
Australia's Financial System Strong But Faces Elevated Risks, RBA Says

Australian banks have strong capital buffers, but face the prospect of a sharp rise in loan defaults as mortgage deferrals and government income support for workers and firms ends in the coming months, the Reserve Bank of Australia said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-20 1115ET

