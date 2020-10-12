The 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World

A new ranking by The Wall Street Journal puts Sony at the top, as hardware companies claim 18 of the 100 positions on the list

Stocks Climb on Earnings Optimism

Investors are betting that the biggest businesses have turned a corner in the third quarter, and earnings have fallen less than previously anticipated.

Bank of England Questions Lenders on Readiness for Negative Rates

The U.K. central bank asked British lenders to assess their readiness for subzero interest rates, a sign that officials are weighing the merits of a policy that bankers say would heap problems on a sector already weighed down by Covid-19 and Brexit.

Coronavirus Stimulus Spending Consensus Eludes Global Leaders

As officials gather virtually this week for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, agreement on the need for more spending to bring pandemic-racked economies back to health will be crucial, economists say.

Sustainability Investors Shift Their Focus to Social Issues

The pandemic and protests over racial issues have altered the way investors, employees and the public view the role of companies.

How to Tell if a 'Sustainable' Business Is 'Greenwashing'

Exaggerated claims about sustainability tap into growing interest from consumers and investors. Figuring out which products and services meet evolving ESG standards isn't easy.

Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up.

Central Banks Haven't Made a Convincing Case for Digital Currencies

Seven central banks and the Bank for International Settlements published a report outlining common principles for issuing digital currencies to the public. What remains unclear is why this pitfall-ridden shift is necessary.

Top Official Signals ECB Would Allow Inflation to Overshoot

The ECB's chief economist says the eurozone economy faces a rocky patch after an initial rebound from its sharp spring contraction, with inflation still far too weak.

SEC Probes Small 'Odd-Lot' Bond Trades

Mortgage investors' purchases of bonds in odd-lot amounts is drawing the ire of securities regulators, who have argued that some funds use higher marks on the trades to inflate their performance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1315ET