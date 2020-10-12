Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
All News

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher

Megacap companies including Apple and Amazon.com helped propel the rally in U.S. indexes. 

 
The 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World

A new ranking by The Wall Street Journal puts Sony at the top, as hardware companies claim 18 of the 100 positions on the list 

 
Bank of England Questions Lenders on Readiness for Negative Rates

The U.K. central bank asked British lenders to assess their readiness for subzero interest rates, a sign that officials are weighing the merits of a policy that bankers say would heap problems on a sector already weighed down by Covid-19 and Brexit. 

 
Coronavirus Stimulus Spending Consensus Eludes Global Leaders

As officials gather virtually this week for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, agreement on the need for more spending to bring pandemic-racked economies back to health will be crucial, economists say. 

 
Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war. 

 
Sustainability Investors Shift Their Focus to Social Issues

The pandemic and protests over racial issues have altered the way investors, employees and the public view the role of companies. 

 
How to Tell if a 'Sustainable' Business Is 'Greenwashing'

Exaggerated claims about sustainability tap into growing interest from consumers and investors. Figuring out which products and services meet evolving ESG standards isn't easy. 

 
Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up. 

 
Central Banks Haven't Made a Convincing Case for Digital Currencies

Seven central banks and the Bank for International Settlements published a report outlining common principles for issuing digital currencies to the public. What remains unclear is why this pitfall-ridden shift is necessary. 

 
SEC Probes Small 'Odd-Lot' Bond Trades

Mortgage investors' purchases of bonds in odd-lot amounts is drawing the ire of securities regulators, who have argued that some funds use higher marks on the trades to inflate their performance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 6.35% 124.4 Delayed Quote.59.33%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.49% 1.6688 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.30% 0.90387 Delayed Quote.7.25%
SONY CORPORATION -1.20% 7768 End-of-day quote.4.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pWhite House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources
RE
05:40pPortugal's draft 2021 budget raises investment, subsidies, in bid to return to growth
RE
05:20pSEIA SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION : Statement on White House Solar Tariff Proclamation
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Recovery Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up On Hopes For Apple-Related Plan Upgrades -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pTech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector Ahead Of IPhone Launch -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09pChina's washington embassy, responding to news that white house moving forward on three arms sales to taiwan, says 'china consistently and firmly opposes u.s. arms sales to taiwan'
RE
05:09pFinancials Up As Stimulus, Election Worries Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

