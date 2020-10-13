Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Due to Sick Subject

The company says an independent committee is reviewing the subject's illness, and it will review the medical information before deciding whether to restart the studies. 

 
Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher

Megacap companies including Apple and Amazon.com helped propel the rally in U.S. indexes. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Fall but Remain Elevated in Midwest

The U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in five days, while cases remained elevated in several states, particularly in the Midwest. 

 
Trump Tests Negative for Covid-19 on Consecutive Days

President Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo as Mr. Trump traveled to Florida for his first formal campaign rally since being treated for the virus. 

 
China's Exports Pick Up Pace in September

China's exports grew at a slightly faster rate in September, marking a fourth straight month of gains as external demand continued to pick up. 

 
Hong Kong Exchange Cancels Full-Day Trading Due to Typhoon

UPDATED: The Hong Kong exchange has canceled all trading sessions for the day because of a typhoon alert issued by the city's government. 

 
IEA: Global Emissions to Hit Decade Low in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic will cut global carbon emissions to a decade low this year, but rising long-term demand for fossil fuels in developing nations means the world is on course to miss landmark climate targets, the IEA said. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic Speeds Shift to Cleaner Energy

The shift comes as global energy demand is expected to fall by 5% in 2020, a pullback not seen since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency. 

 
Sterling Traders Unfazed by Brexit Risks

The outcome of U.K.-EU trade negotiations remains highly uncertain but current sterling exchange rates and prices of sterling options suggest traders are fairly confident a trade deal will eventually be agreed. 

 
Early Christmas Shopping Boosts U.K. Retail Sales

Retail sales in the U.K. rose 5.6% during September as consumers shopped early for Christmas, but the combined threat of a no-deal Brexit and a second wave of coronavirus is causing concern.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 6.35% 124.4 Delayed Quote.69.48%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.90435 Delayed Quote.7.24%
