U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins

Major indexes declined, pressured by a string of mixed earnings reports from companies ranging from airlines to banks.

Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Banking Companies Lead the Way in Social Responsibility

Some surprising leaders sit atop the social-capital category in the WSJ's top 100 sustainably managed companies

The ESG Investor's Challenges

It isn't easy to find companies that are as progressive-or as transparent-as many investors would like.

Study of Eli Lilly Covid-19 Drug Paused Due to Safety Concern

A federally funded clinical trial testing an experimental Eli Lilly & Co. Covid-19 treatment has been paused due to a potential safety concern, the company said.

OPEC Says U.S. Oil Production Recovering Faster Than Expected

The U.S. energy industry is recovering more quickly than previously expected from the fall in production from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Senate to Vote on New Funding for Small Businesses Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on a narrow coronavirus relief bill, setting up a potential showdown with Democrats who have pushed for an agreement on a broader aid package.

Federal Reserve's Daly: New Fed Framework Can Lower Economic Inequality

The Federal Reserve's newly upgraded policymaking framework could be an important tool in reducing economic inequality, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday.

U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Hit Highest Level in Nearly Six Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 41,000 new coronavirus infections, while hospitals in many parts of the country experienced surging numbers of patients infected with the viral disease.

Bank of Korea Keeps Rate Unchanged at Record Low

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% as widely expected.

Singapore's Economy Contracted at Slower Pace in Third Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a slower pace in the third quarter, thanks to the phased reopening of the economy.

