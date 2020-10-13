Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins

Major indexes declined, pressured by a string of mixed earnings reports from companies ranging from airlines to banks. 

 
Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Banking Companies Lead the Way in Social Responsibility

Some surprising leaders sit atop the social-capital category in the WSJ's top 100 sustainably managed companies 

 
The ESG Investor's Challenges

It isn't easy to find companies that are as progressive-or as transparent-as many investors would like. 

 
Study of Eli Lilly Covid-19 Drug Paused Due to Safety Concern

A federally funded clinical trial testing an experimental Eli Lilly & Co. Covid-19 treatment has been paused due to a potential safety concern, the company said. 

 
OPEC Says U.S. Oil Production Recovering Faster Than Expected

The U.S. energy industry is recovering more quickly than previously expected from the fall in production from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
Senate to Vote on New Funding for Small Businesses Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on a narrow coronavirus relief bill, setting up a potential showdown with Democrats who have pushed for an agreement on a broader aid package. 

 
Federal Reserve's Daly: New Fed Framework Can Lower Economic Inequality

The Federal Reserve's newly upgraded policymaking framework could be an important tool in reducing economic inequality, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday. 

 
U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Hit Highest Level in Nearly Six Weeks

The U.S. reported more than 41,000 new coronavirus infections, while hospitals in many parts of the country experienced surging numbers of patients infected with the viral disease. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Rate Unchanged at Record Low

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% as widely expected. 

 
Singapore's Economy Contracted at Slower Pace in Third Quarter

Singapore's economy shrank at a slower pace in the third quarter, thanks to the phased reopening of the economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 2315ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 42.31 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
WTI -0.23% 40.058 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : ACCC & AER annual report 2019-20
PU
12:04aOil prices slip as rising coronavirus cases stokes demand concerns
RE
12:03aWalmart extends Black Friday deals as spending habits change
RE
12:01aIndian Americans solidly behind Biden in U.S. presidential election, survey shows
RE
10/14In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
RE
10/14India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 million
RE
10/13CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cash dash
RE
10/13AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity - CEO
RE
10/13Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
RE
10/13EXCLUSIVE : FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
3Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..
5FACTBOX: Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group