U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as Bank Earnings Reports Roll In

Investors are also assessing risks tied to rising coronavirus infections, the lack of consensus in Congress on fresh stimulus spending and the pace of development for drugs and vaccines.

Trump's Economic Record Is Divided: Before Covid and After

Through last year, growth and a strong job market lifted many Americans, including less-skilled workers. The pandemic reversed that, and the path back to prosperity is uncertain.

Pandemic Spending Threatens Brazilian Stocks' Hard-Won Climb

Brasília fueled a rally in shares by cutting interest rates, but concerns are rising that efforts to fight Covid-19 could derail that.

Fed's Clarida Says Continuing Support Will Be Needed to Sustain Recovery

The Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman said the U.S. economy's recovery has been surprisingly strong after a heavy hit earlier in the year, but that continuing support will be needed to recover what was lost so far during the pandemic.

Pandemic Response Will Drive Up Global Public Debt to a Record, IMF Says

Spending by the world's governments to fight the coronavirus and the global economic downturn will propel public debt to a record level, the International Monetary Fund said, adding that more will be needed to assure a full recovery.

Oil Recovery Expected to Falter Though Supply Glut Shrinks

The world is burning through the oil supply glut that threatened to cripple the energy industry a few months ago, but spiraling coronavirus infection numbers are putting the recovery in jeopardy, the IEA said.

Should Fiscal Policy Get More Chinese?

Chinese public investment is rightly panned as inefficient, but new IMF research suggests the rich world inch a bit further in China's direction.

An Unpopular IPO Rule Hands Chinese Banks Big Windfalls

When China rolled out its own Nasdaq-style listings venue, regulators forced investment banks to buy stocks in the companies they took public. That unusual requirement is now paying off big time.

Pandemic Pets Push Industry Stocks to Pricey Valuations

The pet business has been among the great beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. That success has made some stocks in the sector expensive.

U.S. Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Climbs Back Above 50,000

The U.S. reported more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 41,653 on Monday, and the number of people hospitalized hit 36,034, the highest since Aug. 29

