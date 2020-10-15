Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Daly Calls for More Fiscal Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco leader Mary Daly said Thursday that while the outlook for the economy remains uncertain, she believes central bank policy is well situated to help assist the recovery. 

 
Stocks Drop on Rising Covid-19, Economic Risks

Dimming prospects for a stimulus package before the November election and fresh restrictions across Europe weighed on sentiment, dragging stock markets lower. 

 
Unemployment Claims Hold at High Levels

U.S. jobless claims hovered above 800,000 for a seventh week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, continuing to point to a slowing labor-market recovery. 

 
White House Agrees to Democrats' National Coronavirus-Testing Strategy

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was prepared to meet Democrats' demands for a national coronavirus testing strategy as part of a larger economic relief package. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 60,000

Several Midwestern states have reported elevated levels of coronavirus infections in recent days, with Ohio reporting its largest single-day jump on Wednesday. 

 
Argentina, Running Low on Dollars, Faces Fresh Economic Turmoil

Argentina's dollar shortage, fueled by a growing crisis of confidence, is threatening to wipe out the country's dwindling foreign reserves, testing the ability of a nationalist government to avoid another full-blown economic and financial crisis in Latin America's third biggest economy. 

 
U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell more than expected, while gasoline and diesel inventories also declined sharply, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Europe's Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Oil Prices, Stocks

New coronavirus lockdown measures in Europe dragged the region's stocks lower Thursday and added to pressure on oil prices, reigniting worries about faltering fuel demand and slowing economic growth. 

 
Coal Finds a Surprising 2020 Bright Spot in Europe

Power plants started to burn more thermal coal over the summer and fall, responding to a steep rise in the price of natural gas. 

 
Divestment Campaigns Move Beyond Oil

The campaign to divest fossil-fuel stocks has picked up speed in recent years and hit investors where it hurts. The next targets aren't so easy to identify.

