News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/22/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Coronavirus Stimulus Vote Could Come After Election Day

White House officials and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the door to passing a coronavirus relief package after the election, a signal that time and political will has likely run out to enact legislation before then. 

 
U.S. Stocks Decline as Stimulus Talks Continue

U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Wednesday, closing down, as investors assessed prospects for a fresh stimulus bill and the health of major American businesses through their quarterly reports. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Increase for Second Straight Day

New coronavirus infections grew at the fastest rate in nearly three months over the past week, with more than 60,000 new cases reported Tuesday and data indicating that the spread has been rising steadily for weeks. 

 
U.S. Economy Seeing 'Slight to Modest' Growth This Fall, Fed Says

The U.S. economy grew at a "slight to modest" pace in the early fall, the latest indication that the economic recovery from the pandemic is slowing, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Near Expectations

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil declined by 1 million barrels last week, near analysts' forecasts, while domestic crude-oil production dropped below 10 million barrels a day. 

 
South Korea, China Expand Currency Swap

The central banks of South Korea and China have renewed and expanded their currency swap deal. 

 
Why Central Banks Want to Create Their Own Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin

Central banks around the world are weighing introducing a new kind of money. Here is what you need to know. 

 
Electric-Vehicle Startups Are Wall Street's Hot New Thing. No Revenue? No Problem.

A frenzy has hit the electric-vehicle sector. Buoyed by the surge in the stock price of Tesla and a rush of blank-check companies that take startups public, investors are hoping to find the future titans of the auto market. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says More Spending Needed to Avoid Recovery Imbalance

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard warned that the U.S. economy would face an uneven recovery without additional government spending to shore up the hardest-hit sectors from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Financial Firms Gear Up for Biden and an Emboldened Consumer Watchdog

Companies are pushing to resolve pending cases with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Their thinking: The agency will get a lot more aggressive if Joe Biden becomes president.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0315ET


