News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/26/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Stocks Fall on SAP Warning, New Covid-19 Restrictions

European stocks traded lower on a combination of worries, including a profit warning from business software giant SAP, new restrictions on activity in response to Covid-19 and difficulties in U.S. stimulus talks 

 
European Countries Impose New Covid-19 Restrictions

France announced a daily record for coronavirus infections and Italy put in place the toughest restrictions on its population since ending its lockdown, as Europe's second wave of the pandemic accelerated. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: GDP, Central Banks, Factories

U.S. gross domestic product figures for the third quarter highlight a busy week for economic data from around the globe. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 84,000 for Second Day in a Row

The U.S. added nearly 84,000 coronavirus cases for the second-straight day, with new infections coming in barely below the daily record set the previous day. 

 
Biden's Debate Remarks Inject Energy, Climate Issues Into 2020 Race

The Democratic presidential nominee's call to transition away from the oil industry added new issues into a campaign that for months has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. 

 
China Trade War Didn't Boost U.S. Manufacturing Might

Hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the Trump administration didn't achieve the central objective of reversing a U.S. decline in manufacturing, economic data shows. 

 
Dividend Darlings Trail Stock Market Despite Pumped-Up Yields

Some investors are fretting over the sustainability of big dividend payouts from Wall Street's "dividend aristocrats," who are trailing the broader stock market this year. 

 
Why You Might Have Trouble Getting the Refrigerator or Car You Want

U.S. manufacturers are falling short of demand for goods from cars to appliances to lawn mowers that consumers are buying in big numbers as the pandemic drags on. 

 
Retail Stocks Are Hot Heading Into the Holiday Season

Holiday spending is projected to fall this year, but many investors still see reason for hope. 

 
A Global Rebound Could Be Determined by How Freely Households Spend

If consumers open their wallets, that could unleash a wave of pent-up demand that spurs strong growth. But if they hold back, they would initially restrain the economic recovery.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-35.76%
WTI -0.77% 38.87 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
