Stocks Fall on Virus Uptick, Fading Stimulus Hopes

U.S. share benchmarks and oil prices fell as coronavirus cases surged in America and Europe, adding to worries about the economic outlook after Congress and the White House failed to agree on a much-anticipated fiscal stimulus deal.

Oil Drops on Covid-19 Resurgence, Extra Libyan Crude

Oil prices fell after new coronavirus restrictions in Europe and the speedy return of production in Libya threatened to undermine efforts to chip away at a global glut of crude.

Corporate Defaults Slow, Lifting Debt Market

Fewer major U.S. companies are defaulting on their debt than investors feared just months ago, a boost to corporate bond prices and an encouraging sign for the economy.

Nickel for Electric Vehicles Is a Dime a Dozen

Will the electric-vehicle industry run short of nickel? It is a possibility, but investors shouldn't bet on a cobalt-style rally soon.

ETF Clones Multiply in Industry Fee War

Some of the biggest asset managers are creating cheaper knockoffs of their most popular exchange-traded funds.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 84,000 for Second Day in a Row

The U.S. added nearly 84,000 coronavirus cases for the second-straight day, with new infections coming in barely below the daily record set the previous day.

China to Sanction U.S. Weapons Makers Over Sales to Taiwan

China said it will sanction three American defense contractors over proposed arms sales to Taiwan, retaliating against U.S. efforts to deepen security ties with the island democracy that Beijing claims as its territory.

China Trade War Didn't Boost U.S. Manufacturing Might

Hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the Trump administration didn't achieve the central objective of reversing a U.S. decline in manufacturing, economic data shows.

Dividend Darlings Trail Stock Market Despite Pumped-Up Yields

Some investors are fretting over the sustainability of big dividend payouts from Wall Street's "dividend aristocrats," who are trailing the broader stock market this year.

Fed's Purchase of Energy Company Debt Continues to Raise Questions

The Federal Reserve's purchase of bonds issued by energy companies continues to draw scrutiny, even as central bank officials say it is part of their broader efforts to support corporate borrowing and is intended to help the economy navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

