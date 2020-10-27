Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/27/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Dow Falls 650 Points on Virus Uptick, Fading Stimulus Hopes

U.S. stocks dropped sharply as coronavirus cases surged in America and Europe, adding to worries about the economic outlook after Congress and the White House failed to agree on a fiscal stimulus deal. 

 
China Is Far Behind on U.S. Purchases Under Trade Deal

U.S. farm exports to China picked up last month but remain well below bilateral goals set for 2020, as do sales of manufactured goods and energy products. 

 
China to Sanction U.S. Arms Makers Over Sales to Taiwan

China said it will sanction three American defense contractors over proposed arms sales to Taiwan, retaliating against U.S. efforts to deepen security ties with the island democracy that Beijing claims as its territory. 

 
Seven-Day Average of New Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Reaches All-Time High

The average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily over the past week reached an all-time high of 68,767 on Monday, another indication that the U.S. is experiencing a fresh surge of infections as the weather turns cooler. 

 
Oil Drops on Covid-19 Resurgence, Extra Libyan Crude

Oil prices fell after new coronavirus restrictions in Europe and the speedy return of production in Libya threatened to undermine efforts to chip away at a global glut of crude. 

 
South Korea's Economy Rebounds on Exports

The South Korean economy rebounded in the third quarter on a strong recovery in exports of cars and memory chips after sliding into a pandemic-induced recession. 

 
Investors Pare Bets on Postelection Currency Volatility

Investors are reducing bets on extreme volatility in currency markets around the U.S. presidential election. 

 
JPMorgan Currency Deal Highlights Finance's Green Shift

Green finance is making tracks into foreign-exchange markets, with JPMorgan arranging a type of currency derivative for Italy's Enel that is linked to both companies' sustainability targets. 

 
Corporate Defaults Slow, Lifting Debt Market

Fewer major U.S. companies are defaulting on their debt than investors feared just months ago, a boost to corporate bond prices and an encouraging sign for the economy. 

 
ETF Clones Multiply in Industry Fee War

Some of the biggest asset managers are creating cheaper knockoffs of their most popular exchange-traded funds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -0.91% 7.5 Delayed Quote.6.05%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.48% 101.24 Delayed Quote.-25.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI 0.74% 38.845 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
