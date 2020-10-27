Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Waver After Selloff

Rising Covid-19 infection levels around the world are compounding worries about the global economic outlook. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in August

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 5.7% in the year that ended in August. 

 
WTO Is Poised to Pick First Female Leader

The World Trade Organization is set to pick its first female leader in coming days, offering a fresh start to a body weakened by fights between the U.S. and China at a time of global economic crisis. 

 
Durable-Goods Orders Rise for Fifth Consecutive Month

Orders for long-lasting factory goods increased in September, the latest sign manufacturing companies are rebounding from supply-chain disruptions and shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
SEC Corporation Finance Director William Hinman Plans to Step Down This Year

The exit is part of the usual wave of departures from federal regulatory agencies at the end of a presidential term. 

 
Bipartisan Retirement Bill Offers Later Withdrawals, Paths to Lost Accounts

A new proposal contains a broad mix of measures to encourage retirement savings, with a grab bag of incentives and relaxed restrictions. 

 
These Real-Estate Loans Require a New York State of Mind

Investors have questioned the health of some New York City real-estate loans amid the pandemic, but the situation for now often isn't as dire as it might seem. 

 
South Korean Economy Returns to Growth

South Korea's gross domestic product rose 1.9% during the July-to-September period from the previous quarter, shaking off the pandemic's worst effects. 

 
U.S. Election Adds to Turkish Lira's Bumpy Ride

Traders already wary of Turkish assets are concerned that a victory for Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election could increase the chance of sanctions against Turkey. 

 
Why the U.S. Can't Replicate South Korea's Impressive Economic Recovery

South Korea's recession ended in the third quarter of the year with the economy growing 1.9% from the second quarter. The country's commendable control of Covid-19 has helped-but like China, its pre-existing economic structure was also key.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1515ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORELOGIC, INC. 0.17% 68.38 Delayed Quote.56.19%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.96% 8.17007 Delayed Quote.36.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pTrump lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum, warns he may resume them
RE
03:18pHSBC : Huawei lawyers press Canada police witness on CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar retreats amid COVID-19, U.S. election uncertainty
RE
03:14pEU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules
RE
03:13pTikTok to hire 3,000 engineers as it expands globally
RE
03:11pDAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says tech stocks in bubble, hit top in September
RE
03:05pCanadian dollar rebounds from 10-day low as oil rallies
RE
03:04pTrump Weighs Executive Order To Show Support For Fracking- WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group