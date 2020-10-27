U.S. Stocks Waver After Selloff

Rising Covid-19 infection levels around the world are compounding worries about the global economic outlook.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in August

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 5.7% in the year that ended in August.

WTO Is Poised to Pick First Female Leader

The World Trade Organization is set to pick its first female leader in coming days, offering a fresh start to a body weakened by fights between the U.S. and China at a time of global economic crisis.

Durable-Goods Orders Rise for Fifth Consecutive Month

Orders for long-lasting factory goods increased in September, the latest sign manufacturing companies are rebounding from supply-chain disruptions and shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Corporation Finance Director William Hinman Plans to Step Down This Year

The exit is part of the usual wave of departures from federal regulatory agencies at the end of a presidential term.

Bipartisan Retirement Bill Offers Later Withdrawals, Paths to Lost Accounts

A new proposal contains a broad mix of measures to encourage retirement savings, with a grab bag of incentives and relaxed restrictions.

These Real-Estate Loans Require a New York State of Mind

Investors have questioned the health of some New York City real-estate loans amid the pandemic, but the situation for now often isn't as dire as it might seem.

South Korean Economy Returns to Growth

South Korea's gross domestic product rose 1.9% during the July-to-September period from the previous quarter, shaking off the pandemic's worst effects.

U.S. Election Adds to Turkish Lira's Bumpy Ride

Traders already wary of Turkish assets are concerned that a victory for Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election could increase the chance of sanctions against Turkey.

Why the U.S. Can't Replicate South Korea's Impressive Economic Recovery

South Korea's recession ended in the third quarter of the year with the economy growing 1.9% from the second quarter. The country's commendable control of Covid-19 has helped-but like China, its pre-existing economic structure was also key.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1515ET