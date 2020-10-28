Stock Futures Point to Selloff on Rising Virus Cases

Elevated infection levels stoke concerns that more lockdown measures may be imperative, potentially dealing another blow to the economic recovery.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Climbed Above 70,000

New U.S. coronavirus cases climbed back above 70,000 as states across the country continued to report high levels of new infections.

Pandemic Is Ray of Light for Solar Industry

Heftier home electricity bills, outages and low interest rates are all helping residential solar companies sell their products to homeowners.

Tariffs Didn't Fuel Revival for American Steel

President Trump's 25% duties haven't yielded the steelmaking renaissance that he promised during his 2016 campaign. The industry's early job gains evaporated as steel demand and prices sank.

The Coronavirus Economy Is a Mixed Bag for Credit-Card Issuers

Consumers are spending money as if the coronavirus recession is over. But they are also paying down old debts and avoiding new ones in case the pandemic lasts a while.

China Gives Market More Say in Setting Yuan's Value

China is giving investors more power in setting the value of the yuan, a move analysts said was likely intended to boost the currency's international appeal rather than to drive it lower. Chinese banks have recently stopped using what is known as a countercyclical factor.

SEC Corporation Finance Director William Hinman Plans to Step Down This Year

The exit is part of the usual wave of departures from federal regulatory agencies at the end of a presidential term.

Personal Bankruptcies Expected to Rise in 2021 as Stimulus Ends

As stimulus checks and other forms of temporary relief run out, experts are projecting an increase in personal bankruptcy filings, which have so far been muted during the coronavirus pandemic.

RBA Board Member Says Central Bank Not Lacking in Firepower

The Reserve Bank of Australia has scope to ease monetary policy settings further if it wants, and any suggestion that its firepower has run out can be dismissed, Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board said.

Singapore's Downturn May Be Deeper, Longer Than Previous Recessions, MAS Says

The pace of recovery is expected to moderate in subsequent quarters, as companies and households are restrained by income losses and increased uncertainty, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

