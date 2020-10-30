Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/30/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March

Major U.S. stock indexes slumped, as a sharp selloff in Twitter and Apple shares followed disappointing results. 

 
Fed Again Eases Terms for Main Street Lending Program

The Federal Reserve announced its latest round of changes to boost participation in its $600 billion lending effort targeting small and midsize businesses. 

 
Supply-Chain Delays Hit Retailer Restocking Efforts

Supply-chain bottlenecks as a crush of imports heads into U.S. seaports are pinching retailers' efforts to stock up as consumers pick up their spending. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the latest week to 221, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Household Spending Rose 1.4% in September

U.S. households boosted spending last month as incomes rose, another sign the economy continued recovering into the fall from damage inflicted by the pandemic. 

 
Taiwan Shrugs Off Pandemic to Deliver Surprise Growth

Successful Covid-19 controls are helping factories feed surging demand for exports in third quarter, while consumers are starting to spend again. 

 
Mexican Economy Rebounded in Third Quarter

The recovery in industry was helped by external demand for Mexican-made goods. 

 
Gold, Bonds Failed to Protect Investors Amid Stock-Market Swoon

Investors found few places to shelter when stocks tumbled this week, illustrating the limitations of traditional havens following a run-up in prices across markets. 

 
Eurozone Economy Soars but Covid-19 Resurgence Leaves It the Global Weak Spot

The eurozone economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, but has already stalled in the face of a resurgence of coronavirus infections and tough new restrictions, leaving Europe lagging behind the U.S. 

 
Investors See Senate Races as Key to Election's Market Impact

The prospects for many key policy shifts-such as greater economic stimulus or Joe Biden's health-care policies-hang on who controls the Senate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1515ET


