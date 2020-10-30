Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Drop as Dow Has Its Worst Week, Month Since March

Major U.S. stock indexes slumped, as a sharp selloff in Twitter and Apple shares followed disappointing results. 

 
Fed Again Eases Terms for Main Street Lending Program

The Federal Reserve announced its latest round of changes to boost participation in its $600 billion lending effort targeting small and midsize businesses. 

 
Supply-Chain Delays Hit Retailer Restocking Efforts

Supply-chain bottlenecks as a crush of imports heads into U.S. seaports are pinching retailers' efforts to stock up as consumers pick up their spending. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the latest week to 221, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Household Spending Rose 1.4% in September

U.S. households boosted spending last month as incomes rose, another sign the economy continued recovering into the fall from damage inflicted by the pandemic. 

 
Taiwan Shrugs Off Pandemic to Deliver Surprise Growth

Successful Covid-19 controls are helping factories feed surging demand for exports in third quarter, while consumers are starting to spend again. 

 
Mexican Economy Rebounded in Third Quarter

The recovery in industry was helped by external demand for Mexican-made goods. 

 
Gold, Bonds Failed to Protect Investors Amid Stock-Market Swoon

Investors found few places to shelter when stocks tumbled this week, illustrating the limitations of traditional havens following a run-up in prices across markets. 

 
CDC to Allow Cruise Trips After Ban Expires

Federal U.S. health officials are lifting their ban on cruise sailings in U.S. waters Saturday, allowing the industry to prepare to restart voyages amid a surge in coronavirus cases around the world. 

 
Eurozone Economy Soars but France and Germany's Lockdowns Cast Covid-19 Shadow

The eurozone economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, but has already stalled in the face of a resurgence of coronavirus infections and tough new restrictions, leaving Europe lagging behind the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1715ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -5.60% 108.86 Delayed Quote.57.09%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 2.93% 14.77 Delayed Quote.-42.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.53% 37.86 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
WTI -1.29% 35.72 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pHealth Care Shares Edge Lower as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Fall as Covid-19 Restrictions Remain in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Concerns About the Economic Recovery -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pEnergy Shares Gain Even as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:22pEXCLUSIVE : Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 billion Nets takeover - sources
RE
05:22pU.S. Bond Yields Climb on Post-Election Outlook
DJ
05:20pTeenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
SE
05:19pChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil tumble for the week on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4FACEBOOK INC : Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group