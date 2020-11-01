Trump Trails Biden by 10 Points Nationally in Final Days of Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump, 52% to 42%, among registered voters in a new national WSJ/NBC News survey.

China Private Manufacturing Gauge Hits Near-Decade High

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity hit its highest level in nearly a decade last month, thanks to a sharper increase in total new export order, suggesting the economic recovery remains on track.

Economy Week Ahead: Election, the Fed and Employment

The week of U.S. economic and political news includes the election, the employment report for October and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Stocks Drop as Dow Has Its Worst Week and Month Since March

Major U.S. stock indexes slumped, as a sharp selloff in Twitter and Apple shares followed disappointing results.

England Set for Limited Lockdown to Slow Coronavirus

Bars, restaurants and nonessential stores must close, and people must stay at home, with limited exceptions for work, education and exercise beginning Nov. 5.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Ease From a Record High

The U.S. reported more than 81,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a decline from the record high reached the previous day.

China's Factory Recovery Continues as Service Sector Hits Seven-Year High

A gauge of China's factory activity remained in expansionary territory for an eighth consecutive month, pointing to continued recovery across the world's second-largest economy.

Bitcoin Is Back Trading Near Three-Year Highs

The price of the digital currency has surged about 90% in 2020 and traded as high as $13,848 last week. The renewed surge of interest appears to be tied to bitcoin's potential as a hedge against inflation.

Stock-Trading Problems Push European Investors to Call for Data Changes

Investors in Europe learned the hard way in October that key structural differences between some of the region's main stock exchanges and their U.S. counterparts put them at a costly disadvantage when it comes to trading stocks.

Fed Turns Attention to Asset Purchases

Fed officials aren't preparing to announce any changes after their two-day policy meeting ends Thursday but could begin reviewing contingency plans for possible refinements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 2315ET