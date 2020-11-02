S&P Futures Gain as Election Looms; Oil Falls Further

U.S. stock futures jumped ahead of an election that will shape the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

Factories Bounce Back as Consumers Snap Up Goods

Factories in Asia and Europe bounced back strongly in October, with some patches of fresh hiring, as manufacturers ramped up production of goods in hot demand from consumers despite rising coronavirus infections.

Investors Binge on Convertible Bonds as Issuance Soars

Companies hit hard by the pandemic have flooded the market this year with the most convertible bonds since 2007. Investors who scooped up these securities have been rewarded with strong returns.

New U.S. Cases Tick Up Slightly

The U.S. reported more than 81,400 new coronavirus cases, a slight increase from the previous day, but down from the record high reached last week.

America's Economy Faces a Winter Chill

A combination of rising coronavirus cases, falling temperatures and dwindling financial resources for people and households could make the coming months bleak for the U.S. economy.

The East-West Gap on Pandemic Control May Be Finding Its Way Into Markets

A sharp new economic gap is likely to open between countries where the virus has either been reduced to imperceptible levels or is under relative control, and those where it isn't. That will also become increasingly visible in financial markets.

A Young Beauty in China Could Turn Investors' Heads

Chinese cosmetics haven't been on investors' radar, but some young challengers are starting to shake things up.

Mortgage IPO Boom Faces Market Turbulence

Healthy demand for mortgages and a surge in public listings created the ideal conditions for nonbank mortgage lenders to raise capital through public listings, but October's market shakeout could stall the fundraising train.

Tech Startups Drop Stay-Private Mantra as Wall Street Beckons

Over the past decade, many tech entrepreneurs couldn't be bothered to go public, as they had an ever-expanding availability of private capital for their funding needs. But some are now finding public markets more appealing.

Music Investors Don't Stop Believin' in Streaming

A rebound in streaming is boosting the value of song catalogs and driving investor interest.

