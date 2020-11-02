Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/02/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Factories Bounce Back as Consumers Snap Up Goods

Manufacturers hired more people and ramped up production of consumer goods in hot demand despite rising coronavirus infections. 

 
S&P Gains as Election Looms

U.S. share benchmarks jumped ahead of an election that will shape the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn. 

 
Oil Swings in Volatile Trading Amid Demand Fears

Crude prices swung between gains and losses, extending a period of volatility as widening restrictions on economic activity in Europe threaten to hit demand for fuel. 

 
Wall Street Fines Peaked in 2020, Driven by Sums From Big Cases

Fines for wrongdoing on Wall Street and other securities-related cases hit a record $4.6 billion this year, despite a pandemic that shuttered courts for months and sent government enforcers home to do their jobs. 

 
Federal Aid Mostly Goes to Bigger Farms

Much of the U.S. aid money to farmers gets distributed based on production, but some favor other approaches. 

 
Investors Binge on Convertible Bonds as Issuance Soars

Companies hit hard by the pandemic have flooded the market this year with the most convertible bonds since 2007. Investors who scooped up these securities have been rewarded with strong returns. 

 
New U.S. Cases Tick Up Slightly

The U.S. reported more than 81,400 new coronavirus cases, a slight increase from the previous day, but down from the record high reached last week. 

 
America's Economy Faces a Winter Chill

A combination of rising coronavirus cases, falling temperatures and dwindling financial resources for people and households could make the coming months bleak for the U.S. economy. 

 
The East-West Gap on Pandemic Control May Be Finding Its Way Into Markets

A sharp new economic gap is likely to open between countries where the virus has either been reduced to imperceptible levels or is under relative control, and those where it isn't. That will also become increasingly visible in financial markets. 

 
Trump, Biden Pitch Dueling Coronavirus Visions in Final Sprint

A day out from Election Day, Joe Biden was keeping his focus on Ohio and Pennsylvania, while President Trump hoped to boost his support with a dash across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.52% 39.24 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
WTI 9.05% 37.04 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
