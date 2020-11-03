Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/03/2020 | 03:16am EST
S&P Futures and Global Stocks Rise Heading Into Election Day

U.S. stock futures and international markets traded higher, in some of the final hours of trading before Election Day begins in earnest. 

 
Trump, Biden Pitch Dueling Visions in Final Sprint

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden offered dueling visions for the future as they made their final pitches to voters in the 2020 presidential campaign. 

 
Treasury Department Warns Art Market Against Sanctions Risks

The Treasury Department is concerned that vulnerabilities in the art market could be exploited by malign actors to evade U.S. sanctions, and is urging galleries, museums and other participants in the market to implement compliance programs to mitigate such risks. 

 
Australia's RBA Cuts Cash Rate to Near Zero to Fuel Economic Recovery

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut its official cash rate to near zero and announced a $70.57 billion quantitative easing program, seeking to power up the economic recovery that is tentatively emerging across the country 

 
Bank Negara Malaysia Maintains Policy Rate at Record-Low 1.75%

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Tuesday as policy makers try to jump-start the economy, which faces a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. 

 
U.S. Seven-Day Average Covid Cases Hits New High

The seven-day average of new daily cases in the U.S. is now the highest the country has seen, at 81,336 cases. Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio all reported around 3,000 new confirmed infections Monday. 

 
Europe's High-Quality Corporate Bonds Unfazed by Virus, Election

European investment-grade corporate bonds are largely shrugging off a second wave of Covid-19 infections, resultant lockdowns and U.S. election uncertainty. 

 
SEC Extends Effort to Help Private Companies Raise Capital

A new rule increases exemptions to federal securities laws on disclosure of financial information, but critics say the move further undermines public markets. 

 
South Korea Inflation Slows Sharply in October

South Korea's headline inflation slowed sharply in October after notching a six-month high the previous month. The benchmark consumer-price index edged up 0.1% from a year earlier, compared with September's 1.0%. 

 
Oil Prices Close Higher After Volatile Session

Crude prices swung between gains and losses, extending a period of volatility as widening restrictions on economic activity in Europe threaten to hit demand for fuel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 0315ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 39.14 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
WTI -0.23% 37.05 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
