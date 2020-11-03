Tense Campaign Between Trump, Biden Reaches Election-Day Climax

Americans will choose between a president promising another four years of immigration restrictions and populist trade policies, and a former vice president pledging trillions of dollars in new spending and a more conventional leadership style.

Stocks Rise as U.S. Voters Head to Polls

Investors are betting on a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress, which could result in a generous fiscal stimulus package.

Rising Farm Exports to China Lift Agribusiness, Farmers

China's effort to boost pork production, and buy more U.S. grain and meat following this year's U.S.-China trade agreement, are driving a surge of American farm goods across the Pacific.

Wirecard Probe Criticizes Germany's Financial Supervisor

Europe's top markets watchdog said it found a series of problems with Germany's regulatory oversight and handling of Wirecard, the fintech darling that collapsed amid allegations of fraud.

Bets on Democratic Sweep Boost Emerging-Market Currencies

Investors see developing economies benefiting from the trillions of dollars that the U.S. is likely to spend on coronavirus-relief measures next year

Natural-Gas Drillers Outshine Oil Peers as Covid-19 Surges

A split reality is emerging for U.S. shale drillers: Those that primarily pump oil are still struggling to survive, while those that produce natural gas are slowly seeing signs of recovery.

Utilities Stocks Shed 'Safety' Image as Investors Bet on Blue-Wave Bump

Utilities stocks have been standout performers in the U.S. stock market lately. But not for the reasons that one traditionally might think.

A Biden Win Could Bring Big Changes to Consumer Bankruptcy

A Joe Biden presidency could open the door to the first major revision in 15 years to the nation's consumer bankruptcy laws, a critical financial backstop for Americans overwhelmed by debt.

Immigration and Taxes Are Among the Election Issues That Matter to VCs

Who becomes president could affect several issues key for the venture-capital industry, such as the ability of entrepreneurs to immigrate to the U.S. and the tax treatment of capital gains.

Treasury Department Warns Art Market Against Sanctions Risks

The Treasury Department is concerned that vulnerabilities in the art market could be exploited by malign actors to evade U.S. sanctions, and is urging galleries, museums and other participants in the market to implement compliance programs to mitigate such risks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1115ET