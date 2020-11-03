Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/03/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Tense Campaign Between Trump, Biden Reaches Election-Day Climax

Americans will choose between a president promising another four years of immigration restrictions and populist trade policies, and a challenger pledging trillions in new spending and more conventional leadership. 

 
Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on. 

 
Stocks Rise as U.S. Voters Head to Polls

Investors are betting on a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress, which could result in a generous fiscal stimulus package. 

 
U.S. factory orders climb 1.1% in September

U.S. factory orders rose 1.1% in September to mark the fifth straight gain, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing segment of the U.S. economy. 

 
Utilities Stocks Shed 'Safety' Image as Investors Bet on Blue-Wave Bump

Utilities stocks have been standout performers in the U.S. stock market lately. But not for the reasons that one traditionally might think. 

 
Bets on Democratic Sweep Boost Emerging-Market Currencies

Investors see developing economies benefiting from the trillions of dollars that the U.S. is likely to spend on coronavirus-relief measures next year. 

 
Rising Farm Exports to China Lift Agribusiness, Farmers

China's effort to boost pork production, and buy more U.S. grain and meat following this year's U.S.-China trade agreement, are driving a surge of American farm goods across the Pacific. 

 
Wirecard Probe Criticizes Germany's Financial Supervisor

Europe's top markets watchdog said it found a series of problems with Germany's regulatory oversight and handling of Wirecard, the fintech darling that collapsed amid allegations of fraud. 

 
A Biden Win Could Bring Big Changes to Consumer Bankruptcy

A Joe Biden presidency could open the door to the first major revision in 15 years to the nation's consumer bankruptcy laws, a critical financial backstop for Americans overwhelmed by debt. 

 
Immigration and Taxes Are Among the Election Issues That Matter to VCs

Who becomes president could affect several issues key for the venture-capital industry, such as the ability of entrepreneurs to immigrate to the U.S. and the tax treatment of capital gains.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1515ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.26% 137.325 End-of-day quote.-5.45%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 108.65 End-of-day quote.-12.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.91% 39.98 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
WIRECARD AG -1.45% 0.606 Delayed Quote.-99.43%
WTI 2.35% 37.925 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
