News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/04/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Stocks Jump After Biden Gains Swing State Votes

U.S. stocks surged to their biggest-ever postelection gain, led by a rally in technology shares, as investors appeared to coalesce around the idea of a divided U.S. government. 

 
U.S. Treasury to Moderate Pace of Government Borrowing

The Treasury Department will continue to shift government financing to longer-dated maturities over the coming quarter, but at a more moderate pace than earlier this year, as the government faces uncertain and potentially sizable borrowing needs as a result of the pandemic. 

 
Markets, Analysts React to U.S. Election

As U.S. election results continue to come in, it's still unclear whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win, but it won't be a clear victory. 

 
Push to Seize Edge in Presidential Count Begins

The presidential candidates remained locked in a tight race that was expected to come down to a few key states that were still counting votes Wednesday morning. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Adds 365,000 Jobs in October

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. created 365,000 jobs in October, suggesting a slowdown in payroll gains, data from ADP National Employment Report showed. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in September as Exports Rose

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in September as exports continued to recover from the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic while imports slowed. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Fed's Kashkari to Miss Policy Meeting After the Birth of His Child

Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed will take Mr. Kashkari's place at the meeting, which isn't expected to result in major policy action. 

 
Don't Be So Quick to Vote Out Financials

Investors have rendered their own split decision: The state of the U.S. election seems good for the market broadly, but bad for banks and financial companies. The reality might not be so stark. 

 
What Markets Are Telling Us as Election Results Roll In

Markets often get politics wrong, but it is rare to see them price in all three of the plausible results of a presidential election in one night. Last night delivered exactly that as the voters once again mocked the pollsters.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1715ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.49% 41.18 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
WTI 1.88% 39.12 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
