News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/05/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Stocks Poised to Extend Biggest Weekly Rally Since April

Tech stocks led gains as investors cheered the prospect of curbs on new regulations and diminished chances of higher taxes under a split Congress. 

 
Markets, Analysts React to U.S. Election

The result of the U.S. presidential election remained undecided, although markets were increasingly positioning for a win by Democrat candidate Joe Biden but with a split Congress. Markets were calm, with stock markets rising. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Claims Held Nearly Steady Last Week

The number of people applying for jobless benefits has trended down in recent weeks, suggesting the pace of layoffs eased despite a resurgence in new coronavirus cases and the return of some economic restrictions. 

 
Election Comes Down to a Few States as Vote Counting Continues

Vote counting continued in the closely fought presidential race as Democrat Joe Biden was within striking distance of the presidency and President Trump pursued legal actions in key states in an effort to keep open his pathway to a second term. 

 
BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections. 

 
Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt. 

 
Fed Prepares for Uneventful Meeting After Completing Policy Revamp

The central bank releases an updated policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell follows with a virtual news conference at 2:30 p.m. Here is a look at what to watch. 

 
Blue Ripple Is a Downer for Pot Stocks

Although the final U.S. election tally isn't in yet, it looks like a poor result for pot stocks. 

 
Downturn Drives Booming Business for Restructuring Pros

The business of restructuring troubled companies is thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving revenues higher at several publicly traded investment banks and other financial advisers as their clients default on debt and seek concessions from creditors. 

 
Medicare Proposal Could Spur Medical-Device Investment

A plan to speed Medicare coverage for breakthrough medical devices would spur more venture capitalists to take risks on nascent but potentially game-changing disease treatments, industry watchers say.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1315ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.80% 30.61 Delayed Quote.-50.78%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) -5.88% 1.6E-5 Real-time Quote.-34.62%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 2.25% 0.20715 Real-time Quote.19.31%
