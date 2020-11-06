Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/06/2020 | 09:17am EST
U.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses

U.S. stock futures edged lower, interrupting the sharpest weekly rally since April as investors focused on the still-undecided presidential election, surging Covid cases and fresh jobs numbers due out later in the day. 

 
U.S. Job Growth Likely Persisted in October

The U.S. job market likely expanded further in October, but a report Friday could show the extent to which the recovery has cooled, as new coronavirus infections rise. 

 
Trump Lashes Out as Biden Gains

Joe Biden was ahead of President Trump in Georgia by several hundred votes early Friday, while Mr. Trump's lead in Pennsylvania narrowed amid a closely fought presidential race. 

 
U.S. Daily Cases Top 100,000 Again

The U.S. recorded another record day of newly reported coronavirus infections Thursday, a nearly 20% increase from a day earlier. 

 
U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China

Coca-Cola, GM, Estee Lauder and others got a lift in the third quarter from Chinese consumers spending big, even as a surge in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe tempers demand elsewhere. 

 
Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery

Americans are reportedly drinking more at home, but the shift has done little to buoy turbulent wine, beer and spirits stocks, as grocery-store sales struggle to offset lost bar and restaurant sales. 

 
Fast Food Investors Are Lovin' It

In a tough year for American restaurants, fast food has been able to survive and could make further gains 

 
A Still-Divided U.S. Makes Confronting China Harder

The result of the presidential election is still unclear, but divided government-and a persistent U.S. political divide-could complicate attempts to shore up America's economic leverage with Beijing. 

 
German Industrial Production Rises Again

German industrial production rose in 1.6% September, undershooting the 2.5% increase economists had forecast. 

 
China's Big Squeeze Puts Banks Under Rising Pressure

The profit contraction among China's large banks has slowed, but there is no prospect of a meaningful recovery while interest-rate policies leave lenders under pressure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0715ET

